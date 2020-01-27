Michael Perry: Character building without snow shoveling

A brief bit of business took me to Tucson last week. I was grateful in many respects, mainly in that it is rare to see a saguaro socked in snowdrifts. I am culturally inclined to believe that Wisconsin winters build character, but how delicious it was to step outside on a fresh January morning to do sun salutations while wearing nothing but shorts, shower slides and a light hoodie.
The hoodie was a nod to hair loss and reality, for despite the sun the desert was chilly. In fact, the air was cool enough on my bare legs and toes that I decided to pop back inside for socks.
Alas, I had locked myself out of the house.
Suddenly, the air felt even cooler.
The house in question was a loaner. The owners were out of state. I had borrowed their spare key to get access. That key was now in full view through the window on a table not 10 feet away from me, beside my phone, the car keys and the keys to the garage.
You have free articles remaining.
I circled the house, wiggling every knob and testing every sash. No luck. Although I was in a semi-developed area of the desert, the houses were low-lying and hidden, some with signage warning off sockless pale-legged losers in shower shoes.
I recalled passing a firehouse on my way to the property. With 30 years of firefighting and emergency responder experience as a conversational icebreaker, I figured maybe they’d let me use the phone — or a window punch. Failing that, the facility falls under Arizona’s Safe Haven Law, which allows persons to transfer care of a newborn infant to firefighters and paramedics, no questions asked. Balding 55-year-olds don’t qualify, but I figured they’d at least have to open the door.
And so off I went. It was slow going as plastic sandals load up with pea gravel every 12 feet, but eventually I arrived at the firehouse. I rang the doorbell. Nothing. Rang it again. Same. Earlier I heard a siren, so the crew was likely out on a call. I walked laps to stay warm.
Sure enough, about 20 minutes in, a big fire truck pulled up. Shivering lightly, I greeted the crew at their own door. “Can we help you?” asked the crew leader, keeping his professional distance. From day one of rescue class we are drilled to ask ourselves, “Is the scene secure?” and to be fair my appearance was open to interpretation.
Ultimately they kindly invited me in. One lent me a cellphone and I made arrangements with a handyman to let me back in the house. For the next four days I never stepped outside without keys in my pocket and socks on my feet.
It never did get that warm in Arizona. But back in Wisconsin, fingers numb and nose hair frozen, scraping the ice off my windshield in a windblown, drift-clogged parking lot, it occurred to me that I am hitting that age where I prefer to build my character while lightly shivering in shorts. This notion is reinforced by my creeping belief that some people’s character never improves no matter how cold it gets. And — to end on a happy note — my thanks to the day shift at Station X, who exhibited fine and welcoming character despite having shoveled not a single snowflake.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.