Michael Perry: Character building without snow shoveling

A brief bit of business took me to Tucson last week. I was grateful in many respects, mainly in that it is rare to see a saguaro socked in snowdrifts. I am culturally inclined to believe that Wisconsin winters build character, but how delicious it was to step outside on a fresh January morning to do sun salutations while wearing nothing but shorts, shower slides and a light hoodie.

The hoodie was a nod to hair loss and reality, for despite the sun the desert was chilly. In fact, the air was cool enough on my bare legs and toes that I decided to pop back inside for socks.

Alas, I had locked myself out of the house.

Suddenly, the air felt even cooler.

The house in question was a loaner. The owners were out of state. I had borrowed their spare key to get access. That key was now in full view through the window on a table not 10 feet away from me, beside my phone, the car keys and the keys to the garage.

I circled the house, wiggling every knob and testing every sash. No luck. Although I was in a semi-developed area of the desert, the houses were low-lying and hidden, some with signage warning off sockless pale-legged losers in shower shoes.