Michael Perry: Casting about for a warm memory of a cold fishing flop

The first fire of the season is whirling in the woodstove, the sidewinding flames feeding off the open draft, the room air tinged with the ozone scent of a summer’s dust scorching off.
As I sit down across the room to write this column, I can already feel the warmth slow-rolling the chill. I’ll leave it to blaze until it sets a good solid stoke, then dial it down to a slow burn.
A friend of mine once composed a song including the lyric, “I go for the caste/I fall off a bass boat.” At first listen, the invocation of a bass boat — let alone toppling from one — seems a pratfall non sequitur, as the song is neither a novelty number nor an anthem to sport fishing. In fact, it’s a heavy song about heavy issues, as implied by the intentional use of “caste” rather than “cast.”
The song spun through on a random mix as I was setting the fire today. It’s a powerful piece of work, and I am happy to report I am able to feel the song framed in that power.
But also sometimes I just giggle. Because the first time I heard the bass boat lyric, in a YouTube clip posted by a fan at a live show, I utterly missed the point, context, and nuanced spelling and instead thought, “Hey! I too went for the cast and fell off a bass boat!”
It was opening day of fishing season. I’m not sure which year. I know I was at least in college, possibly even graduated. My father and I rowed a flat-bottomed john boat up a creek to the far end of a shallow lake lurking with northern pike. While an engineless john boat is not technically a bass boat, that’s what we mostly caught in it early on, so I invoke both poetic license and fisherman’s privilege in the telling of this tale.
It was a cold day, gray and windy. Much like today, and thus the fire over there across the room. Which needs modulating, I see. Be right back.
Three sticks added and the damper damped. We return now to the wave-slapping lake, where against all training and better judgment and in hopes of slinging my lure to the far reaches of a weedy cove, I stood up in the boat, reared back, and two-armed the cast with all the whip I could muster.
At which point the pole snapped, throwing me off balance. I teetered and windmilled at the edge of the boat, the busted rod and reel arcing out of my hand and into the drink.
The angle of my teeter was such that even as I windmilled I knew I would shortly be swimming. My father! I thought. He will save his firstborn son! I turned my wide eyes toward him.
He was high-speed reverse crab-walking to the high side of the boat, dangling not so much as a finger my way.
In I went.
I resurfaced making a sound evocative of a panicking asthmatic calf. As Dad bravely and dryly counterbalanced at the opposite end of the boat, I scrambled aboard. Then I rowed all the way back just to counter the teeth-chattering wind cutting through my sopping togs. Dad kept fishing.
I have needled my father about this incident for years. In his defense it was a shallow lake. Also, as he kept fishing while I soggily rowed, he snagged my line and got my lure and reel back. And as soon as we got home, he stoked up the woodstove so I might warm myself beside it.
A cold autumn day, an oddball lyric, a crackling fire, all blending to summon a long-gone spring day and a smile. Memories will not save us, but they will warm us.
