Michael Perry: Casting about for a warm memory of a cold fishing flop

It was a cold day, gray and windy. Much like today, and thus the fire over there across the room. Which needs modulating, I see. Be right back.

Three sticks added and the damper damped. We return now to the wave-slapping lake, where against all training and better judgment and in hopes of slinging my lure to the far reaches of a weedy cove, I stood up in the boat, reared back, and two-armed the cast with all the whip I could muster.

At which point the pole snapped, throwing me off balance. I teetered and windmilled at the edge of the boat, the busted rod and reel arcing out of my hand and into the drink.

The angle of my teeter was such that even as I windmilled I knew I would shortly be swimming. My father! I thought. He will save his firstborn son! I turned my wide eyes toward him.

He was high-speed reverse crab-walking to the high side of the boat, dangling not so much as a finger my way.

In I went.

I resurfaced making a sound evocative of a panicking asthmatic calf. As Dad bravely and dryly counterbalanced at the opposite end of the boat, I scrambled aboard. Then I rowed all the way back just to counter the teeth-chattering wind cutting through my sopping togs. Dad kept fishing.