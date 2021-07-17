Michael Perry: Blinded by the light, revved up by the misuse of another scanner in the night

In part I blame the very child for whom I scanned my snoot. I loved her then and I love her now, but my face then and my face now stand testament to the ways parenting is not always picture perfect.

But above all that scan calls into question whether I should have been entrusted with a child at all. Because even as I leaned over to hold my face a half-inch above the glass, even as I punched the button, even as I made the goofball face, I remember thinking what if this is dumb, well it is dumb, but what

if it is dangerous and yet resolutely holding my eyeballs wide open as a kajillion candlepowers pan-seared my retinas. It felt like I had committed self-propelled Lasik using a light sabre taped to a Taser.

I staggered around for a while seeing nothing but the pulsing imprint of blinding illumination. It was like my eyeballs were floating in a lava lamp.

After 30 years volunteering as a firefighter and medical first responder, I am the Dad who sees death and injury lurking in everything from marshmallows to wading pools. Therefore my children were raised on safety speeches. And yet here I was self-welding my corneas. Some stories you save for decades before sharing them with the kids.