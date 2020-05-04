Michael Perry: Blessings of clean air and sunshine

The sun felt good on my neck as I stood at the back of the truck sharpening the chainsaw. It was the year’s first day of warmth with no subtext of cool. Just plain balmy. As I ran the file back and forth, powdery grains of metal filings accumulated on my fingertips and sparkled in the light.
The tabs that hinge the tailgate finally rusted through, so I’ve removed it until I can pick up replacement parts from the salvage yard. The hinge components bolt in place and replacement is fairly straightforward as long as I can break the studs loose from the rust. A squirt or two of Liquid Wrench oughta do the trick. Or WD-40, if only for the scent of it. A simple fix, and it will be nice to have a tailgate that swings freely again. Your modern tailgate presents with more folding and unfolding options than an origami convention. In fact, some of the advances appear to be terrifically handy, but ours is a 1994 model and after a year of lifting and wiggling it into position in order to obtain a latch, I’ll happily settle for a simple swing and slam.
Also, because the bumper protrudes, I have to lean in slightly rather than get right over the saw as I work on it. The tailgate, on the other hand, provides a perfectly accessible workbench. Puts the saw right in your natural wheelhouse. And provides a place to put your beer. In my case, a sparkling water, and maybe that costs me some knucklehead cred, although the pamplemousse was lightly tinctured with essence of residual 2-cycle oil.
And so I scrubbed away at the chain, enjoying the solar power on my shoulder blades and the sound of fully returned birds. We’ve been using some of our unanticipated home time to open up old farm trails and beat back the boxelder brigades, specifically those threatening to take over our septic system mound. It’s been good — and frankly a privilege in these stay-at-home times — to get out there to lug and sweat and hack away. As a bonus, we’ve got a head start on firewood. When we first moved to the farm, I impugned boxelder as fuel, but in fact when properly dried it holds a sustained and lovely coal. I’m also told it yields a tasty syrup, although we’ve never tapped any. Should I go that way, despite all my timber-felling, I’ll still have a thousand trees to choose from, and a thousand more springing up. Boxelder are the bunny rabbits of the arboreal world.
After two circuits with the file, the chain was finger-prick sharp and ready to go. I topped off the fuel, then the bar oil stored in a black plastic jug that had been absorbing the heat of the sun. In winter, bar oil rolls out like caramel, stacking up on itself before settling in the tank. Today it poured smoothly, and shortly I was crossing the yard, saw in hand. Over on the south side of the granary the buds on the plum tree were tight as crochet knots. It was a blessing to walk and breathe in the open air.
An original "Roughneck Grace" column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal.
