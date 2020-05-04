Michael Perry: Blessings of clean air and sunshine

And so I scrubbed away at the chain, enjoying the solar power on my shoulder blades and the sound of fully returned birds. We’ve been using some of our unanticipated home time to open up old farm trails and beat back the boxelder brigades, specifically those threatening to take over our septic system mound. It’s been good — and frankly a privilege in these stay-at-home times — to get out there to lug and sweat and hack away. As a bonus, we’ve got a head start on firewood. When we first moved to the farm, I impugned boxelder as fuel, but in fact when properly dried it holds a sustained and lovely coal. I’m also told it yields a tasty syrup, although we’ve never tapped any. Should I go that way, despite all my timber-felling, I’ll still have a thousand trees to choose from, and a thousand more springing up. Boxelder are the bunny rabbits of the arboreal world.