Michael Perry: Birds sing for us when we don't deserve it

Rain is dripping from the leaves in the aftermath of a morning thunderstorm. The skies are still gray. There are no shadows. Last week someone asked who was my favorite poet. I am on speaking terms with just enough poets to know better than to name names. Furthermore, the act of ranking poesies is a silliness akin to stringing squash racquets with spun sugar; it leads to a pointless game and makes a mess of something sweet. More importantly, have you ever heard birds sing as the cloudburst fades?

I did go so far as to say you could do worse in this historic moment than reading the collected works of Lucille Clifton, who knocked me off my slice of comfy white bread over 30 years ago. There is much to be learned from the late Ms. Clifton’s works regarding brevity, bravery, boldness, clarification, scarification and — when earned as such — celebration of the human as a whole.