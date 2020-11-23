Michael Perry: Birds have figured out how to work as a team. Why haven't humans?

There is also the reality that ranks of health care professionals are pulling understaffed overtime shifts in the face of this beast. I volunteer on a regional hospital board. Last week, facilities were at 100% capacity and scores of staff were sidelined due to exposure.

When it comes to standing atop soapboxes, my sense of balance is tenuous. I am uncomfortable up there, and easily toppled. Furthermore, even as I speak my own failings heckle me from ground level.

So to be clear: I am not impervious to stumbles and poor judgment. I have commitments in the next 48 hours for which the risk is near-zero but not zero. But I’ll keep masking up and hope you will too.

This is mitigation in the mathematical sense. It won’t take us to zero, but it’ll help us trend that way as we await the cavalry.

Every word I type here is submitted with deference to those enduring the very real pain of social deprivation and economic hardship.

As with most euphemisms, neither phrase conveys the gut-punch of reality. I also acknowledge those folks working because we have deemed them essential, or their own economic survival demands it. We can do more to help them.