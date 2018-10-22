As both patron and purveyor of the arts, I participate whenever possible, and this morning I gave the world a ballet. It was your bad luck to miss it.
This jewel of the dance was born of incessant rain (a meteorological and metaphorical reality for weeks now) and bad shoes. My mind was preoccupied with the state of the world and the sogginess of our basement as I made the walk beneath the apple tree toward the chicken coop to release and feed the poultry. There was the spat-spat of raindrops in the leaves above me and the squish-squish of the sodden lawn beneath me, and my spirit was in a mood to match. Self-pity is a pernicious little tincture; but then, the jokes have to come from somewhere.
On the upside, I had an early start on the day. A quick round of chores, and then up to the office above the garage, a generally carbon-neutral commute, to do my part to keep the economy doing whatever it’s doing. If nothing else, I am good at trudging. Plodding. Been doing it for years now. And no matter my mood, it always brightens when I dump the chicken bucket (specifically, a plastic ice cream pail filled with eggshells, table scraps, plate scrapings and an assortment of cores, peels and spoilage), for only a stone statue could straight-face the entertainment provided when the cackling horde sets upon the refuse, the first step in a marvelous alchemy ultimately manifesting in a frittata.
So I was neither high nor low, just in-between and going about my business. The persistent precipitation has created a muddy slick just inside the chicken fence, and I made a mental note of it as I approached. “Mental notes” are always fun to review after the fact.
The relevance of the mud slick was amplified by my aforementioned shoes; rubberized clogs with no discernible tread. I was also wearing gray socks, bad shorts and a shapeless hoodie. This ensemble reflects my deference to art; you don’t want the beauty of the dancer to distract from the dance.
The way I cross the fence is I sidle up to it, swing my left leg up and over like I’m on a kick line for people who don’t like to kick, then pivot and follow with the other. As I swung my left leg, I confirmed the muddy conditions and thought, “Better be careful.” Similar to my “mental notes,” these thoughts rarely influence the subsequent action, which is why, as I swung my right leg to follow, my left foot shot out from beneath me, I achieved a position of horizontal levitation familiar to anyone who’s ever slipped on the ice, then dropped to the muck in a thudding heap. There followed a brief moment of contemplation broken by the light patter of chicken bucket bits dropping mingled with cold rain upon my face.
That would sell some tickets, I thought. Sadly, there was no audience. Not even the chickens, still locked in their coop. Sometimes we dance alone, our art an invisible ripple through the universe. Sometimes we begin the day in unexpected ways, standing naked in the laundry room.