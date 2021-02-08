Michael Perry: Award-worthy writing requires both inspiration and perspiration

If one receives an award without lobbying for it, and it is given purely, it is ungracious to make jokes or self-deprecate to the point of denigrating the folks who took the time to arrange the kindness. Someone had to take me aside and give me a little talk about that once. I think the difficulty is based in knowing myself, my imperfections, how unpolished I am in the day-to-day, how so much of what I do is rooted in uncertainty ... there is this awkward feeling that by accepting the award we accept the accolades as the gospel of us.

I once received an award from a much-maligned governmental institution and was even sweatier than usual about the whole deal, but the upshot was I was given the opportunity to invite two of the public school teachers who redirected my life for a lifetime to the ceremony and have them stand beside me, and that felt solid and good. As usual, the answer to most self-imposed worry is to seek the path of gratitude. That one’s a full-time job.

Any time you get an award from librarians you should be very happy and send a handwritten thank you note. And although I’ve never been long-listed for any grand literary award, someone once did turn one of my books into a float for the Green County Cheese Days parade, and as I have always said, stick that in your pipe and smoke it, Pulitzer committee.