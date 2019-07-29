Art can be harder than you think, especially if you are a ballet dancer competing with pig races.
I came to this conclusion while sitting with the audience observing the semifinals of our regional state fair talent contest. A high school girl had just finished singing a gentle ballad, competing all the while with an unseen but thumpingly present marching band playing a tune conducted in a conflicting tempo and key. Go ahead and try that next time you’re at a parade. It’s the sonic equivalent of rubbing your belly while patting your head with a bass drum mallet.
Taking the stage before strangers is tough enough. When the majority of those strangers are milling about in search of cheese curds, cotton candy, and prize rutabagas against a soundscape of ring-a-ding attractions, carnival barkers, screeching carnival rides and riders, distant livestock calls, and a P.A. announcer paging lost parents, well then, supreme focus on the part of the performer is required. The landing pad for the helicopter rides is right across the lot, and every tour begins with the chopper blasting an arc above the treeline behind the stage. Contestants were warned ahead of time to ignore it and power through; no do-overs for flyovers.
The participants performed with composure beyond their years, soldiering on despite all distractions. For the singers it’s great preparation for those times when they find themselves serenading a bar filled with hooting bachelor party bros, or at an outdoor gig beneath a tent adjacent an airbase. For the dancers it’s good preparation for … well, I don’t know, but they’ll be prepared. And to see young people gracefully unspooling ballet as the guy two doors down does Johnny Cash covers and half the front row is eating cheese curds, well, that’s art happening right where it oughta happen.
Unavoidably, talent contests come with built-in heartbreak. Especially for the 12-and-unders. In some cases these are children opening their hearts to the world for the first time. One young man wept openly after the results were announced. I went over and shook his hand, told him how grateful I was that he got up there and sang that song. And that he didn’t just sing but that he worked up his own dance steps. I told him I hope he keeps performing. Have you ever tried to convey something so strongly it hurt your heart?
One of my offspring entered this year’s contest. Ahead of time we discussed all the angles: give it your all so no matter how it goes you won’t have the regret of holding back, be gracious, be grateful, know that it won’t always be your day. Do your best, then whichever way it goes, be your best. Things didn’t pan out the way she hoped. She got to practice the essential, difficult art of poise in disappointment. Mom and Dad got to do a little of the same. But what you’ve got there is Life 101, the short course.
And then, because — win or otherwise — we are committed to her broad education in the arts, we crossed the midway, ascended the grandstand and took in a 90-minute class on how to hang in there for the long haul delivered in musical form by Professor Joan Jett.