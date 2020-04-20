Michael Perry: April snow is a reality check

A week ago my neighbor Denny and I shot the breeze the way we do these days — me from the car window on the shoulder of the road, him standing well back across his yard — and debated whether or not to pull our snow plows. Having weathered well over a century of Wisconsin springs between us, we voted to postpone. This morning I called him from amidst the drifts and we congratulated each other on our perspicacious procrastination.
To be snowed in during these times seems redundant, but so we were on Easter Sunday. We had eggs and ham and a warm fire, riches of the most basic sort and nowhere else to go anyway. We decorated some of the eggs, put a hit on the ham, then settled in for a jigsaw puzzle and cards. Also you can hide a lot of plastic eggs in just one little old farmhouse. We went plastic because there was a tub of them in the garage and they don’t smell funny if you leave them in the piano for a month.
This morning I started the plow truck and left it to warm up while I did the chicken chores. I stopped for a moment to breathe the clear snow-scrubbed air and take in the down-valley landscape, squint-brilliant in the sun. Then I turned my attention to the hens. They do not care to dip their toes in snow, and as we owe them for those eggs, I shoveled out a bare patch and scattered some corn.
Next I swung by the doghouse to let the cats out and noted the solar power inverter was at dead zero. So after I plowed the driveway, I waded out to the south-facing side of the granary, and, sure enough, the winds had stacked a foot of snow atop the photovoltaic panels. I pulled out the roof rake with the plastic blade and began dragging the accumulation over the eaves.
The nature of the task had me looking skyward and I was admiring the blue when it occurred to me that there wasn’t a contrail to be seen. Our place is remote but lies beneath one of the main flight paths inbound to Minneapolis, and it’s rare the sky is free of white lines or a silver glint. The same is true lately when I shut the chickens in at the end of the day. On clear nights the sky is filled with stars, but nary a one blinking and sliding sideways with seat backs forward and tray tables up. I once rafted the Grand Canyon with a river guide who was halfway through a trip when the Twin Towers went down. He remarked how strange it was to be in the canyon for a week and never see or hear aircraft. I had the same feeling, and it jerked me back into reality.
This gorgeous snowy morning is also reality. But the silent skies were a reminder of other reality. Or the reality of others. There is uncertainty in the silence. But the snow must go off, the show must go on. Across the yard in the farmhouse the rest of the family is working, studying, doing what must be done. By the time I got to the last panel, melt-holes were showing in the first one. I stowed the roof rake and headed for the office, checking the inverter on the way. The snow-holes were allowing the generation of 75 watts.
Come lunchtime, I peeked again. The sun was spinning up a reassuring four figures. I went to the kitchen and converted some of the day’s brightness into a grilled cheese sandwich. I hope you are well.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
