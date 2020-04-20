Michael Perry: April snow is a reality check

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A week ago my neighbor Denny and I shot the breeze the way we do these days — me from the car window on the shoulder of the road, him standing well back across his yard — and debated whether or not to pull our snow plows. Having weathered well over a century of Wisconsin springs between us, we voted to postpone. This morning I called him from amidst the drifts and we congratulated each other on our perspicacious procrastination.

To be snowed in during these times seems redundant, but so we were on Easter Sunday. We had eggs and ham and a warm fire, riches of the most basic sort and nowhere else to go anyway. We decorated some of the eggs, put a hit on the ham, then settled in for a jigsaw puzzle and cards. Also you can hide a lot of plastic eggs in just one little old farmhouse. We went plastic because there was a tub of them in the garage and they don’t smell funny if you leave them in the piano for a month.

This morning I started the plow truck and left it to warm up while I did the chicken chores. I stopped for a moment to breathe the clear snow-scrubbed air and take in the down-valley landscape, squint-brilliant in the sun. Then I turned my attention to the hens. They do not care to dip their toes in snow, and as we owe them for those eggs, I shoveled out a bare patch and scattered some corn.