Michael Perry: Appreciating the quiet, solid workers

A songwriter up in Canada sent me a note today asking to see a picture I’d posted on Instagram over three years ago. It turns out he had used a portion of the caption as a line in a song. This is the sort of fragmentary interconnectedness that gives me joy in the face of all the digitized heartlessness surrounding us.

I met the songwriter once, in a Minneapolis coffee shop. He was playing in support of another musician of my acquaintance, and she felt we might hit it off. Indeed we did. Making a living via keyboard or fretboard is not “hard” by the physical standards set by my rural Wisconsin youth or your average underwater welder, but as with any boutique hustle — be it running your own repair shop or your own dance studio — chances to talk shop with someone who understands it’s not all dreams and musing are few and far between. Even artists like to discuss per diems and standard business mileage rates.

Over time the songwriter and I have maintained an intermittent correspondence, often in the wee hours, when we message each other about working at our profession when our families are abed, or home while we are on the road. I find it interesting that we don’t call each other. It’s almost as if we wouldn’t know what to say on the phone, whereas we’re well used to sending words blindly out into the world.