The wind is stripping the last color from the trees. The yard is alive with the rattle and scatter of leaves. After a gray morning the clouds cottoned up and let the sun cut in. The thermometer took a 10-degree bump, but there is sharpness to the light, a message from the near future, where the sun gives us nothing but a snow-blind squint.
Poetic considerations aside, we have to get the garlic in. Shortly I will bring the tractor ‘round, drop the tiller and stir up the dirt, which we’ll shape into linear mounds. Then, one-by-one, we’ll poke the cloves into their rows, back into the same earth from which they emerged earlier this summer, when the air was hot and heavy and everyone was hunting shade and lemonade. Now it’s boiled dinner and board games around the woodstove.
Yesterday as I drove my younger daughter home from school, she said autumn was her favorite season. I take this to mean she has an old soul, or at least she’s way ahead of me. When I was her age I was still stuck on summer. Mainly because I didn’t like cold weather, and without school the days seemed endlessly open. In my teens I expanded my appreciation for spring, but this was attributable almost entirely to unrequited hormones and poetic pretensions leading to a lot of staring out my bedroom window when I should have been cleaning the calf pens.
It wasn’t until adulthood that I began to appreciate autumn, largely as a glide-path to winter. A buffer between beach balls and blizzards. A time for reflection and preparation. A cornucopia of symbolic and metaphorical pegs upon which to hang your scribbler’s cap once you’ve realized spring favors fools. But I am glad my daughter has come to love autumn early, as so much of this life is predicated on impermanence and the fall season is all that and a pumpkin.
Sometimes a paragraph break equals 24 hours. I report back now to say we got a late start on the garlic and finished under moonlight. At least that’s how the romantic springtime version of me would have put it. The autumnal me, scolded to truth by the clatter of dead cornstalks, is compelled to explain that the lunar phase didn’t quite deliver enough glow to go, so I ran a 40-foot extension cord from the house and rigged an LED shop light so we could complete the job by bedtime. And in the category of Parents Are Always Learning, I discovered that outfitting a fading grade-schooler with a headlamp invests dread chores with a sense of just enough adventure to make it across the finish line.
Today’s wind is stiffer than yesterday’s. When I stepped out to do chicken chores a cyclone of leaves blew through the door and dropped in the porch. Perfect conditions then, to inspect the garlic mounds, infused with cloves from end-to-end, blanketed in a layer of leaf mulch and another of straw, each straight row staked beneath an unrolled stretch of orange plastic safety fence, this last an unpoetic element, but necessary to keep the chickens from digging things up and hold the leaves and straw in place so the cloves can meditate into winter while the world blows by.