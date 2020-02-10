Michael Perry: Anti-lock brakes put a damper on modern parenting

Back in the days when every penny shaved off the electric bill was dear, my father warned me if he found me asleep with a book over my face and the lights on one more time, he would remove my bedroom lights for two weeks. That night I dozed off reading as usual. The following evening I went to my room, hit the switch, and nothing happened. Fast forward 30 years and while unscrewing the light bulb my daughter has left lit after several warnings, I call Dad. “Guess what I’m doing!” I say, and we chuckle over the closing of a 30-year circle.

We become parents and think we’ll do it right. Won’t fall into the standard caricatures. Won’t ever holler, “Don’t make me stop this car!” Then one day you glare lava-eyed into the rear view mirror and utter the very phrase. And get some sass. And now — because follow-through is everything — you gotta do it. But you’re on the main thoroughfare approaching a stoplight, so first you gotta exit to the frontage road. This is a drain on your pizzazz. Meanwhile your blood pressure builds to a level measurable only by a trained volcanologist. Finally you are parked, and as you reach to yank open the door of the offending party, the key parenting tip I can provide is first make sure that door is unlocked. Vibrating in pain and confusion and possibly a Grade 5 shoulder subluxation, I spied my wife giggling in the passenger seat, and perhaps next week we will discuss parenting as a team sport.