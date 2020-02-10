Michael Perry: Anti-lock brakes put a damper on modern parenting

Among the unexpected complications of modern parenthood I failed to anticipate anti-lock brakes, which — when you finally lose it over the back-talk emanating from the back seat and power-stomp the pedal, intending to bring everything to a screeching and dramatic halt — give out with a wimpy tacketa-tacketa-tacketa, easing the minivan through a rhythmic decrescendo, slowing it in increments until by the time you stop all the hot air has leaked from your drama balloon.
I should like to present myself as something other than that parent, but just because we would throw ourselves in front of a train for our children doesn’t mean they don’t sometimes drive us to consider that very act as a form of relief. The more deeply we love someone, the more likely they have access to our launch codes.
We all row through the ripples of our parents. In fact mine were loving and kind and constant and consistent, a blessing which is problematic because I fall short by comparison — although over the course of 18 years I triggered both of them into uncharacteristic behavior just often enough that I know I’m not the first one to start a speech by stomping the brakes.
But anytime I catch myself going hair-trigger I automatically flash back to Mom and Dad and wonder how they’d have handled the moment. I am not them, I don’t do everything they did the way they did, but they are the paradigm.
Back in the days when every penny shaved off the electric bill was dear, my father warned me if he found me asleep with a book over my face and the lights on one more time, he would remove my bedroom lights for two weeks. That night I dozed off reading as usual. The following evening I went to my room, hit the switch, and nothing happened. Fast forward 30 years and while unscrewing the light bulb my daughter has left lit after several warnings, I call Dad. “Guess what I’m doing!” I say, and we chuckle over the closing of a 30-year circle.
We become parents and think we’ll do it right. Won’t fall into the standard caricatures. Won’t ever holler, “Don’t make me stop this car!” Then one day you glare lava-eyed into the rear view mirror and utter the very phrase. And get some sass. And now — because follow-through is everything — you gotta do it. But you’re on the main thoroughfare approaching a stoplight, so first you gotta exit to the frontage road. This is a drain on your pizzazz. Meanwhile your blood pressure builds to a level measurable only by a trained volcanologist. Finally you are parked, and as you reach to yank open the door of the offending party, the key parenting tip I can provide is first make sure that door is unlocked. Vibrating in pain and confusion and possibly a Grade 5 shoulder subluxation, I spied my wife giggling in the passenger seat, and perhaps next week we will discuss parenting as a team sport.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.