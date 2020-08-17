Michael Perry: An inspiring failure delights readers

It turned out to be one of the most “engaging” posts I’ve put up in months. All kinds of folks weighed in with laughter emojis, good-hearted gibes, and humorous retorts of their own: “Stick to writing!” “Nice weed crop!” “It looks like your corn is social distancing.” “You can make stir fry with those tiny corns!” “Snack size ... reduced carbohydrate!” “Did that corn volunteer, or was it drafted?” “I’m allergic to corn, so this is perfect.” One fellow told of his beautiful corn, which he gave “just one more day” to ripen ... and of course that night raccoons stripped every single stalk.

But more to the point, there was the person who asked, “What’s FOMO?” I explained Fear Of Missing Out as a form of envy based on other people’s social media feeds implying their lives are perfection.

True confession: Before I photographed that corn, I snapped a shot of a bountiful box of our tomatoes, cucumbers and onions, intending to post it. But that picture wouldn’t have told the real story ... about all the family and friends who have helped out this year, about how some of our garden is doing terrifically well, some of it medium, and other patches gone the way of our sweet corn.

I’m glad I went with the failure picture. We are surrounded by the façade of everyone but us having it together. Thus we find joyful unity in a flop. It was refreshing to see comments like, “Same here but even more scraggly!” “LOL this makes me feel so much better.” “You must use the same no till method I do.” There is a grander point to be made here about displays of vulnerability as code for shared struggle, but instead I leave you with the commenter who said, “Looks exactly like my husband’s,” and all the possibilities that invokes.

