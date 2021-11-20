Michael Perry: An early reminder that snow melts, but memory remains

Home for a weekend visit from college, our daughter parked her car in the yard prior to the first snow of the season.

The next morning she was gone, leaving a green rectangle on a slate of white.

There was the temptation to spin something metaphorically profound or tear-jerky from the image, but in fact she had taken her stuttering vehicle to a mechanic, and based on the phone call I just received, my sentimentality will be tempered by my checkbook.

To be fair, the scholar in question holds down a job and contributes a pre-agreed and not insignificant percentage of her own costs of living, tuition and automotive expenses, so I will count my blessings as I balance the checkbook.

Fifty-six trips around the sun and yet last night when I stepped out beneath the yard light and saw that the snow was gonna stick, I felt the usual surprise.

Autumn buffers us with leaves that change color over time, then drop to the ground in stages. Temperatures moderate, but you still get that odd hot day, and plenty of shirt sleeves.

And then one day it snows like this and winter says, I’m serious.

That is not to say winter is here to stay. It’s likely things will melt back to brown.