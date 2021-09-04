Michael Perry: America's pastime? How about a day on the farm?

I picked up my 8-year-old godson at his grandparent’s house knowing it was my duty to entertain him for much of the next 48 hours.
Above all, the boy loves baseball, so I scheduled time for us to play hit and catch down at the neighbor’s farm ball field, but as baseball is neither my avocation nor my forte, I knew I’d need some filler.
Unbeknownst to my traveling companion, I had reserved a bulldozer.
Oh, I have connections. I know some people.
Within 20 minutes of our arrival, the youngster was ear-muffed and blading dirt and trash wood under the careful guidance of the dozer’s owner in the seat beside him.
My godson has not been raised a roughneck, so I knew not what to expect, but his fully engaged gaze and hypnotic half-grin suggested we were on the right track, an assessment confirmed by his beaming thumbs-up when the ride concluded.
Next it was off to inspect a sawmill, where he set to cleaning sawdust off the sawyer’s platform. Then a towering deer stand set atop three telephone poles caught his eye and it was off across the forty to climb the ladder.
We paused en route to sample soybeans off the stem. The boy had never seen them in that state. It was great fun to watch his eyes widen at the reveal when I popped the first fuzzy green pod. He surprised me when he said they tasted good.
The deer stand provided a fine view and an introduction to raccoon poop. Then it was back across the forty to sit in a miniature two-seater biplane made from a large plastic drum, soup cans and genuine aircraft fabric.
Also reviewed were a log skidder, an excavator and a dump truck. Then a real airplane in a nearby hangar, although the pilot was not available. Maybe next time we fly.
After a tour of an informal skull and antler museum and a peek through a spotting scope, we headed out on a footpath that led us down to a creek, where for the next hour the youngster played nonstop with water and a stick, proving once again that the basics are best.
Next we stopped at a farm with a barn with a hay mow, the best sort of gymnasium. We also visited a boutique lumbering operation where the proprietor demonstrated a wood planer, and when the boy waded barefoot through the shavings he recognized them as the same we use to line our chicken coop nesting boxes, which, the moment he and I returned home, he ran to and raided for all of their eggs, this for him being a novelty not a chore.
By the time he was packing up to leave two days later, we had fed the neighbors’ ducks and koi, played a solid hour of apple golf followed by apple batting practice, practiced guitar, toured the back forty (more deer stands!), and hauled a load of firewood. This doesn’t even address the time spent in games and reading and adventures with his auntie and his cousin.
I am not writing to claim credit for the richness of our field trip. Rather I am writing my gratitude for the richness of those around me and their willingness to share of that richness through experience.
Around the time my godson was climbing into the minivan to leave, I realized we hadn’t made it to the baseball field. Somehow it never came up.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.