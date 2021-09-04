Michael Perry: America's pastime? How about a day on the farm?

I picked up my 8-year-old godson at his grandparent’s house knowing it was my duty to entertain him for much of the next 48 hours.

Above all, the boy loves baseball, so I scheduled time for us to play hit and catch down at the neighbor’s farm ball field, but as baseball is neither my avocation nor my forte, I knew I’d need some filler.

Unbeknownst to my traveling companion, I had reserved a bulldozer.

Oh, I have connections. I know some people.

Within 20 minutes of our arrival, the youngster was ear-muffed and blading dirt and trash wood under the careful guidance of the dozer’s owner in the seat beside him.

My godson has not been raised a roughneck, so I knew not what to expect, but his fully engaged gaze and hypnotic half-grin suggested we were on the right track, an assessment confirmed by his beaming thumbs-up when the ride concluded.

Next it was off to inspect a sawmill, where he set to cleaning sawdust off the sawyer’s platform. Then a towering deer stand set atop three telephone poles caught his eye and it was off across the forty to climb the ladder.