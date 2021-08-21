Michael Perry: After 14 years it may be time for the chickens to fly the coop

For some time now I have been threatening to divest of the chickens.

Threatening in this case is actually just grumpy mumbling, although yesterday when I snagged my fingers in the mesh while untangling the portable fence I may have approached something on the level of a tantrum. It passed in a flash, but it did flash.

In fact it’s not about the fence, nor is it about the chickens. This is our 14th year in the amateur poultry business. We have enjoyed a steady supply of eggs, often with dozens to spare and sometimes to sell. Also, barter-wise a “couple dozen” eggs will get you some favors around these parts. And asparagus.

Fourteen years, and I still find it a form of mild magic to discover the nesting box shavings studded with not only your classic white eggs, but others in shades of brown, green, aqua and speckle. And from those shells when you crack them — especially during the months when the birds are out on grass, bugs, and other green goodies — slides a yolk of hearty yellow, sometimes two.