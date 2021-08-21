Michael Perry: After 14 years it may be time for the chickens to fly the coop

For some time now I have been threatening to divest of the chickens.
Threatening in this case is actually just grumpy mumbling, although yesterday when I snagged my fingers in the mesh while untangling the portable fence I may have approached something on the level of a tantrum. It passed in a flash, but it did flash.
In fact it’s not about the fence, nor is it about the chickens. This is our 14th year in the amateur poultry business. We have enjoyed a steady supply of eggs, often with dozens to spare and sometimes to sell. Also, barter-wise a “couple dozen” eggs will get you some favors around these parts. And asparagus.
Fourteen years, and I still find it a form of mild magic to discover the nesting box shavings studded with not only your classic white eggs, but others in shades of brown, green, aqua and speckle. And from those shells when you crack them — especially during the months when the birds are out on grass, bugs, and other green goodies — slides a yolk of hearty yellow, sometimes two.
There is much I would miss if we took a year off. Even though we are down to a flock of less than 20 (springtime ran heavy to varmints), the sight of them hustling down the gangplank to peck away at the day always makes me feel better about the basics. And of an afternoon the sight of that coop in the sun buoyed by the sound of a celebratory egg-lain cackle on the wind imbues the land with a sense of purpose. Those chickens are not feeding the world, but they are feeding a few of us.
Then there is “the chicken bucket,” an empty ice cream pail full of every kitchen and table scrap. The birds spot it dangling from your hand as soon as you emerge from the porch and come for it on the run, their teeter-totter gait evidence they are nothing but feathered mini–tyrannosauruses. We can switch over to composting, sure, but chickens are the epitome of efficiency. In go the bits, out comes food or fertilizer.
More fundamentally, the “chicken chores,” as they are known around the family, have provided our children with a baseline understanding of the relationship between labor and having stuff.
Gathering eggs and cleaning the coop now and then doesn’t hold a candle to the ag-life their mother and I experienced (as we have told them many times and their eye-rolling will affirm) but link it to stacking firewood and you make a few inroads.
Also, any child who learns to glove up and brave a pecking hen has a tiny head start on grading, facing and overcoming life’s obstacles.
In summary I do not wish to ditch the chickens because of the chickens. Rather this is a case of life stages and schedules. The fact is — even with terrific chicken-sitting neighbors (one types and utters the phrase with care), the birds require arrangements, and above all, time. Time that is not always mine, or ours.
We have entered initial hand-off negotiations with one of the above-referenced neighbors. We’ll see how things go.
I have reached that stage of life in which I am working on not doing things just because. Especially if those things have provided light entertainment and fresh scrambles for 14 years.
I will miss most the ritual of closing the coop at night. Countless times I have stood beside the coop up there on the ridge, the birds roosted and secure within, and raised my eyes from the horizon to the sky, I take stock of the situation, the self, and the stars. The stars at least are steady, and that is enough.
