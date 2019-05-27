The temperature dropped as we were drove home through the cold rain, headlights catching the occasional snowflake. At dusk we saw the farm fields flooded all around us. Back home we had tilled the garden patches and set row markers but had done little more as everything was far too soaked for setting seeds or sprouts.
Earlier this week when it was sunny I drove my daughter to school and upon returning home found the driveway blocked by a male partridge soliciting companionship. His tail was fanned and the black feathers on his neck were flared in a cocky ruff. He wasn’t strutting as such, but he was standing firm, slowly rotating and not about to budge for a used Toyota.
Drumming grouse are a signal sound of my childhood, and this spring as ever it is comforting to hear the airy, thumping crescendo of miniature sonic booms floating in from the aspen groves. There is always a sense of time travel, that I am the blue-jeaned kid on the back forty again, lazing through the woods on a Sunday afternoon, knowing school will be out in a few weeks and I can be Tom Sawyer all day long. Meanwhile I skulk through the underbrush trying to catch the booming bird in the act, but never do.
This driveway partridge — we never called them ruffed grouse — was in no position to drum, all flexed up as he was. I was happy to idle there and study him. Around here the turkeys run thick as rats on a dump and this time of year the toms are inflating themselves all over the place. It’s rare to make the morning drive to school and back without seeing several of them holding court, sidle-circling each other in the cornfields and along the forest verge. But a partridge in full display is a much rarer sight.
There is something admirable in a bird that small fluffing himself up that big. I mean, sure, he is in the throes of all those throes nature infuses us with in order to maintain propagation of our respective species, and I trust his bravado was born more of desire than ferocity, but he didn’t so much as fold a neck feather in deference to my presence. I found myself hoping there was a sweet lady partridge back there amongst the spruce and birches, cooing as he proved his love by facing down an all-wheel-drive steel machine.
In time I drove slowly forward. There were chores to be done, and a day to engage. The partridge tottered to the edge of the road, to where the first grass was greening up, then, after a final flex, folded his feathers and was suddenly a furtive little bird again, scooting through the barbwire and into the thicket.
Now it’s cold, dark, and rainy, and he’s out there somewhere in it. Sometimes in winter ruffed grouse burrow into the snow, let it insulate and hide them. But by the time we pass his courting spot on the driveway the snowflakes are gone, replaced by straight wind-driven drizzle. I stick the car in the garage, grab a slicker and a flashlight, and lock down the chicken coop for the night. It’s a cold rain, and steady. In the morning the farm fields will be further underwater. How fortunate I am to climb the stairs and take to a warm bed, the rain a patter against the shingles overhead.