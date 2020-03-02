Michael Perry: Adding up the ledger at home

I recently watched a documentary on Warren Buffett. This had very little effect on my net worth.
The documentary — which seemed non-sensationalized and thus perhaps accurate — put me in an unexpectedly reflective mood. This was due in part to interviews with Buffet’s immediate family, none of whom spoke ill of him — in fact quite the opposite — but all of whom made it clear his priorities lay primarily with the market and what he and compound interest could make of it. I mention this only to say that while I may never catch him in the numbers-with-commas department, there have been long stretches when I easily matched his obsession with staying on task to the detriment of those around me. Buy-and-hold is pretty much the only way I’m wired to go. I don’t get fancy with it, I just plow everything I’ve got into today’s story, today’s column, today’s page, today’s speaking gig, today’s concert, today’s whatever’s-on-the-list, putting my faith in diversification and general accrual.
Lately that investment plan was taking a toll on the home front. Nothing dramatic to report, just one of those times when you recognize it’s time to review the portfolio and do some fiduciary due diligence. See how the profit-to-expense ratio tallies up. Make sure you’re not overweight on buckle-down and underweight on loosen-up.
It is a blessing to discover what you love to do and then be allowed to do it. I’d say that pretty much happened with me by the time I was 25. That doesn’t mean I’m happy every day. That doesn’t mean every day is productive, or even fulfilling. It just means when I roll out of bed I know what I want to do and most days am allowed time and opportunity to do it. Warren Buffett, the same. He gets in his car and drives from his simple home in Omaha to his office in Omaha, stopping in between to get breakfast through his car window at McDonald’s. What I take from this is that Warren doesn’t want the fancy stuff, he just wants to do the stuff. It is exactly how I feel every morning, give or take a few billion dollars. And I happen to know it is the same for my brother the logger.
I regularly use my brother the logger as a point of reference. Somewhere between him and Warren Buffett I work my little groove. It’s all well and good to be aspirational, but it’s also good to feel satisfaction right here where you’re at. To take a little time off chasing deadlines and maybe instead sit down with your spouse. At a place where they have the TV channels you don’t have at home. And where you’re secretly glad she was asleep when you watched the parts where Warren’s family matter-of-factly acknowledged he’d rather work than play.
After the recent stock market fluctuations, I don’t know if Mr. Buffett remains in the running for the world’s richest man, but he’s got a solid lead on me. It’s fine. Today the Dow Jones dropped a thousand points. I went ahead and wrote this column anyway.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.