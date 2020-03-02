Michael Perry: Adding up the ledger at home

I recently watched a documentary on Warren Buffett. This had very little effect on my net worth.

The documentary — which seemed non-sensationalized and thus perhaps accurate — put me in an unexpectedly reflective mood. This was due in part to interviews with Buffet’s immediate family, none of whom spoke ill of him — in fact quite the opposite — but all of whom made it clear his priorities lay primarily with the market and what he and compound interest could make of it. I mention this only to say that while I may never catch him in the numbers-with-commas department, there have been long stretches when I easily matched his obsession with staying on task to the detriment of those around me. Buy-and-hold is pretty much the only way I’m wired to go. I don’t get fancy with it, I just plow everything I’ve got into today’s story, today’s column, today’s page, today’s speaking gig, today’s concert, today’s whatever’s-on-the-list, putting my faith in diversification and general accrual.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lately that investment plan was taking a toll on the home front. Nothing dramatic to report, just one of those times when you recognize it’s time to review the portfolio and do some fiduciary due diligence. See how the profit-to-expense ratio tallies up. Make sure you’re not overweight on buckle-down and underweight on loosen-up.