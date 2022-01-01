Michael Perry: A workout routine that won't leave you twisting in the wind

The used equipment has a little rust on it, which is about right. I also just checked the receipt and see I made the purchase on April Fool’s Day. Time will tell.

The last time I tried working out in an actual gym it had mirrors everywhere and I had to leave because I found it impossible to stop snickering at the big boys side-eying their triceps while acting like they weren’t side-eying their triceps. I took my dough-ball self out of there before some striated studmuffin force-fed me a dumbbell.

And so I return to the mirrorless granary. Last thing I need is to contemplate the veins popping on my bald head as I grunt through my routine, not that I’d see them anyways as this time of year I work out in a cap, barn boots, and a chore jacket. Chugging up a snow-covered hill in rubberized footwear purchased at a farm store is my version of running wind sprints on the beach.

So there I was, deadlifting with my sweaty face to the open air, when I noticed those snarled chains. My obsessive gene wouldn’t let it go, so I finished the set and went straight to the untangling.