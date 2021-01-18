Michael Perry: A woodshed moment between father and son

Who knows what transpired in the last 24 hours, let alone 20 minutes, but right now I’m grateful to my father for the trees he felled on his farm and had sawn into the boards that now form our woodshed doors.

We wouldn’t have that woodshed in the first place if not for my father, who not only helped me build it; he has often helped me fill it. In fact, just last fall he and my mother drove down on a couple of occasions to cut and stack firewood with us.

They will both turn 80 this year, but when I demurred they wouldn’t hear it. In short, after a life spent farming and logging for a living, Dad assures me he enjoys running his chainsaw as a form of recreation, and that it feels different to do it as a favor rather than as a form of financial survival. Which is to say, these days we kids are by and large feeding ourselves.

Although some of us still welcome help catching up with the wood-making.

So if your father’s idea of a busman’s holiday is to drop and chop those couple of dead oak trees alongside the driveway, you accept the offer.

As it turned out, the day they arrived I had to leave at midmorning and drive to town for my annual physical.