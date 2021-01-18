Michael Perry: A woodshed moment between father and son

Who knows what transpired in the last 24 hours, let alone 20 minutes, but right now I’m grateful to my father for the trees he felled on his farm and had sawn into the boards that now form our woodshed doors.
We wouldn’t have that woodshed in the first place if not for my father, who not only helped me build it; he has often helped me fill it. In fact, just last fall he and my mother drove down on a couple of occasions to cut and stack firewood with us.
They will both turn 80 this year, but when I demurred they wouldn’t hear it. In short, after a life spent farming and logging for a living, Dad assures me he enjoys running his chainsaw as a form of recreation, and that it feels different to do it as a favor rather than as a form of financial survival. Which is to say, these days we kids are by and large feeding ourselves.
Although some of us still welcome help catching up with the wood-making.
So if your father’s idea of a busman’s holiday is to drop and chop those couple of dead oak trees alongside the driveway, you accept the offer.
As it turned out, the day they arrived I had to leave at midmorning and drive to town for my annual physical.
When we reached the health history segment and the doctor asked me if both of my parents were still alive, I said yes, and when he asked me how they were doing, I explained that en route to his office I had to steer around the octogenarian pair of them as they moved oak blocks off the drive.
The woodshed is a simple structure and a simple blessing; four walls and a roof to keep the rain and snow off the stacks, with three doorways for easy access.
Until recently, however, the doorways lacked doors. This critical last step in the project had been delayed due to lack of hardware, and before you know it I’d been “gonna get to that” for several years.
So before Dad came down to make firewood again I measured the openings and he precut a batch of one-inch planks selected from his “economy” lumber stash, which is good enough for woodshed doors and children with poor follow-through.
But I did it. Got the hardware, got out the sawhorses, built the doors, and hung ’em. Rough-cut boards, rough-cut results. Some gaps, but that’s OK in a woodshed.
Hardly finish carpentry. Hung one door backward and had to undo it all. But how lovely it is to swing each door smoothly closed, drop the hook-and-eye latch in place, and know the wood will be dry and ready when the storm passes.
This morning I paused along the path to the chicken door and took a photo of the woodshed so Dad can see those doors in place.
How lovely it will be to tromp out after the next blizzard, pull open those doors and see the wood, stacked and dry.
How grateful I am for my parents.
How I wish the world was more of them.
How I wish a simple homemade door was enough to protect all precious things.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.