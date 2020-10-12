Michael Perry: A tribute to the truck bed trailer

I wonder sometimes about the provenance of this old trailer. If it arrived on the property as a shiny new truck that put in its time in service to the family who last farmed here. If it made runs to town for feed and salt blocks and maybe broke the speed limit a tad when the folks were trying to make kickoff at the high school football game after hustling through the milking chores. Or if it went on any dates, or hosted a first kiss.

Many of us country kids of certain vintage found our first romance in farm trucks, had our first breakups in farm trucks, and learned early how picking someone up for a date in a farm truck served as a screening mechanism of sorts, as only those partners imbued with a certain laissez-faire hardiness and possibly impaired sense of smell showed for a second date.

I wonder too about the truck’s final day of service. Of what happened that the owner finally shook his or her head and said, “Yep, it’s time to chop’er.” Did it blow a rod? Did the floor rust through? Did the kid ram it into a light pole while looking into the eyes of his homecoming date?

These days (there it is again!) the ethos of lease and trade-in and financing and whatnot has reduced the number of trucks driven to their graves, let alone repurposed as trailers.