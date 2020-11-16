Michael Perry: A tomato harvest to remember

This year’s final batch of tomatoes is slow-bubbling in the stock pot. Out there in the dark, a steady November rain is chilling the earth. The scene closes the circle nicely, as just six months ago our little family of four got soaked to the shorts transplanting the last of the tomato plants in an utter monsoon.

It was a character-building experience, or so I shall describe it in my memoirs. I cannot vouch for how my children shall describe it in theirs.

Those tomatoes we transplanted were plastered flat the following morning but you wouldn’t have known it when harvest time arrived. Over the course of the summer they jungled up in profusion. In addition to the long rows planted intentionally, a big cluster of volunteers sprang up in the previous year’s plot.

We gathered them by the bucket and box, tomatoes of every shape, consistency and color, from mottled green to bright yellow to deep, deep red. Even with friends and relatives helping out and lightening the load, we could barely keep up. The reducing and canning and freezing went on and on.

And then the culmination: my wife and me in the kitchen, chunking up the final collection.