Michael Perry: A story doesn't need a literary flourish to be worth telling

Royal thanked them, climbed into his pickup truck and headed over to the gas station, where he topped off the tank. When he returned to his truck after paying, he found a crumpled dollar bill on the ground beside the driver’s side door. He picked it up and looked around, but there was no one in sight. So he went back into the gas station, and bought a dollar scratch-off.

Back in the truck, he did his scratching. And won five bucks. So again he went into the gas station, this time buying a five-dollar scratch-off. Then he drove home, waiting to scratch the ticket until he was back in the house.

Whereupon he won fifty bucks.

That’s all. That’s the story. Not a life-changer, but what a sweet little run of luck. From free pancakes to half a C-note, all in the space of a morning.

I asked Dad to needle Royal a little, let him know I’d read an article once about how so many of these megamillion winner folk go off the deep end. Blow it all or die young.

Tell Royal I said not to let it go to his head, I told Dad. And I was smiling when I said it because I’ve known Royal enough to pretty much guess exactly what he’d say in reply: “Well it’s too late for me to die young.”