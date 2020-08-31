Michael Perry: A starry look at our smallness

We are back in the Badger State.
It was a seven-day run, with stops in North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. No offense, Minnesota, but we are neighbors and visit you plenty and this time just gave you a wave. Perhaps we’ll drop in with the Packers should normal times return.
As family trips go, this one was transitional. Our daughters are now 20 and 13, and we scheduled the trip so the elder could ride along between summer classes and the fall semester away at college. She is on her way to living her own life and already goes on adventures without us. This is as it should be, and yet I still marvel that I no longer need buckle her into her safety seat or fish her juice box out from between the cushions.
The sisters miss each other terribly when they are apart, and for upwards of three minutes when they reunite, after which it’s back to the usual eye-rolls and bickering. Our time in the van has been what you might expect, although to be fair they are not the only ones riding a sine wave roller coaster of sweet and sour. Things go in and out of phase. Mom and Dad included.
Outside of the van, we hiked a big hunk of Yellowstone National Park, our blisters and weariness at the close of the day only magnifying the size of the hunk of Yellowstone we’ll never see. We walked downtown Bozeman, we explored the trails around Big Sky, and my wife and elder daughter were turned away from one adventure because “Tom Brady is building a house up there.” I had this terrific vision of Tom on drywall stilts, but I’m pretty sure he was at football practice and not actually suited up in a tool belt and nailing down chipboard. The fact remains, you are not invited.
Wherever we went, COVID-19 permeated the atmosphere in the figurative sense as much as the literal. We maintained our masking and distance and attended exactly zero raves. At some point during the trip I began to focus less on the maskless and more on the maskers, as they gave me hope and everyone likes a helper. In this particular game of shirts and skins, I favor shirts.
My wife says I am afflicted with horse-to-the-barn syndrome and she is not wrong, as we left Big Sky in an early morning haze of wildfire smoke (From which fire, you ask? Pick one.) and rolled into our yard at 3:30 a.m. to find I’d left the light on in the granary all week. I strolled out and shut it off, then stood in the yard and stared at the stars. Our constellation-cover can’t match the Montana backcountry, but there’s still more of ’em than you can count and they always do their job, which is to swallow whole every self-pitying thought I might have had of late. America’s a big country even when you only cross a third of it, but it’s not so much as a microscopic mote among those stars, which, if you stare at them long enough, draw you right out there to float in airless silence, a form of purity we all long for at one time or another.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!