Michael Perry: A starry look at our smallness

Wherever we went, COVID-19 permeated the atmosphere in the figurative sense as much as the literal. We maintained our masking and distance and attended exactly zero raves. At some point during the trip I began to focus less on the maskless and more on the maskers, as they gave me hope and everyone likes a helper. In this particular game of shirts and skins, I favor shirts.

My wife says I am afflicted with horse-to-the-barn syndrome and she is not wrong, as we left Big Sky in an early morning haze of wildfire smoke (From which fire, you ask? Pick one.) and rolled into our yard at 3:30 a.m. to find I’d left the light on in the granary all week. I strolled out and shut it off, then stood in the yard and stared at the stars. Our constellation-cover can’t match the Montana backcountry, but there’s still more of ’em than you can count and they always do their job, which is to swallow whole every self-pitying thought I might have had of late. America’s a big country even when you only cross a third of it, but it’s not so much as a microscopic mote among those stars, which, if you stare at them long enough, draw you right out there to float in airless silence, a form of purity we all long for at one time or another.