Michael Perry: A reminder from nature not to overthink things

When the robin dove at the eastern phoebe and commandeered the T-post perch, it occurred to me the last thing I wanted to witness this week was more conflict. Almost as quickly, I pegged this as egocentrically dramatic on my part, especially since I wasn’t the phoebe. Furthermore, the moment the robin moved on, the phoebe returned, and for the next 15 minutes I observed as it alternately perched and pitched itself into the breeze on erratic fly-catching sorties. Sometimes nature exists to remind us we tend to overthink things.

Our garden is set on the brow of a south-facing hill overlooking a broad valley. This topography funnels up a regular wind. Most days there is enough to sweep the mosquitos clear, although it is not uncommon to work at the weeding with a pack of gnats trailing the leeward side of your skull like a murmurous knot of whinging electrons. The first year we lived here I contacted a friend in the alternative energy business and told him we wanted to put up a wind generator. You think you do, but you don’t, he said. Turns out, while we did have above average annual wind speeds, ours was — as our friend put it — a “dirty wind.”