Michael Perry: A reminder from nature not to overthink things

When the robin dove at the eastern phoebe and commandeered the T-post perch, it occurred to me the last thing I wanted to witness this week was more conflict. Almost as quickly, I pegged this as egocentrically dramatic on my part, especially since I wasn’t the phoebe. Furthermore, the moment the robin moved on, the phoebe returned, and for the next 15 minutes I observed as it alternately perched and pitched itself into the breeze on erratic fly-catching sorties. Sometimes nature exists to remind us we tend to overthink things.
Our garden is set on the brow of a south-facing hill overlooking a broad valley. This topography funnels up a regular wind. Most days there is enough to sweep the mosquitos clear, although it is not uncommon to work at the weeding with a pack of gnats trailing the leeward side of your skull like a murmurous knot of whinging electrons. The first year we lived here I contacted a friend in the alternative energy business and told him we wanted to put up a wind generator. You think you do, but you don’t, he said. Turns out, while we did have above average annual wind speeds, ours was — as our friend put it — a “dirty wind.”
Well, I took that personally. But he clarified: by the time it arrived at our ridge the wind was a gusty, swirly mess, having been forced upward and over the embanked treetops. What you want for a generator is sustained, straight-line winds. And then there is the wind generator downside of having to do maintenance on moving parts parked 40 feet in the air. So we spent our money on photovoltaics, which for 13 years have just sat there filtering the sun through sand and extracting heat for our tea kettle.
Dirty it may be, but the wind tumbling up that hill provides perfect surf for eagles, hawks and kites. Yesterday, six turkey vultures were circling at various altitudes. The turkey vultures often drop to tree level and swing low across the yard. The chickens run for cover, closing ranks beneath the coop. One day early in our tenure here, I looked up from my writing desk to see a turkey vulture perched atop the corn crib, staring beady-eyed at the chicken run. I reached for a shotgun, then googled first and saved myself some trouble: they don’t kill chickens, and they are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Sometimes I get a little too Hoss for my own good.
This spring we hung a swing from the maple that was forearm slender when my wife and I were married beneath it. Today I sat in the swing and worked on some writing. The tree is thicker than me now, although it is possible I will catch up. It had been a day of shortcomings and mixed results. Among my greatest blessings I count the ability to count my blessings. The wind was dirty, but the air was clean. The garden was burgeoning. The pole beans were climbing. And having outlasted the robin, that phoebe was picking off gnats.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
