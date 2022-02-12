Michael Perry: A picture sparks a thousand memories

In the photograph, my father is flashing a peace sign from the corn picker, not because he was a groovy hippie but because he meant it.

The ground is covered with snow, and he’s clad in a capacious green parka that eventually wound up among my possessions. I used it for hunting and outdoor chores. Then it hung in our basement stairwell for nearly a decade.

Forty years on, it was still in good shape when we donated it to the local mission. While cleaning out the pockets, I found a shotgun shell.

The picker was a McCormick International Harvester two-row, mounted on a narrow front-end Farmall tractor. I can neither recall nor determine the tractor model, as it is enshrouded by the picker.

The whole contraption is evocative of a 1930s-era armored tank with its barrel pointed backward in the form of the elevator, which extends up and over an orange gravity box. The gravity box is stenciled with a Farm & Fleet logo. The running gear is John Deere green.

Today if you google “gravity box,” your first hits will be a software app. Our gravity box was a steel container in the shape of a squared-off funnel.

When it was time to unload, you raised a portcullis door at the base and the corn flowed out. We kids were often deployed to climb in and heel-kick the corn — gravity’s little assistants.

It appears Dad is on his way to the fields, because he’s still in the driveway. Peeking from behind the gravity box wagon is the flat bug-eyed face of the robin’s-egg blue Volkswagen bus we all packed into for the Sunday ride to church.

In the background is our farmhouse — half early 1900s Sears Modern Home hip roof style, half straight-up shed addition. When Dad and my Uncle Lewie finished the addition, it doubled the size of the house, which now exceeded the size of the barn. All to house the crew we packed into that Volkswagen.

Just now it occurs to me there’s a lotta mismatch in this photograph. Nothing new, smooth or shiny. Except maybe that John Deere running gear, which was borrowed from the neighbor.

And yet when I react to the image as Proust to his madeleine (clodhopper grandiosity!), my first recollection is the woodstove warmth at the center of the uncoordinated farmhouse.

And when I see that goofy VW — rather than a beefy farm truck — I recall us bundled shoulder to shoulder, singing hymns and John Denver hits on our way home for pot roast.

I recall the sound of the corn cobs sliding out of the gravity box as we slid down behind them, rushing the unloading by jackhammering our freezing rubber-booted feet.

Now and then, I’d pluck a kernel and chew it, the field corn chalky with a hint of sweet. Once, when I was older, Dad sent me to pick corn on the International, and all the dried silk and leaves packed in the crannies began to smoke.

I bailed off and ran half an acre away, expecting a movie explosion. Eventually I meandered back, cleared out the smoking chaff, and went back to picking.

Today someone sent me a foul message, a healthy reminder I am not universally loved, nor have I earned universal love. To this correspondent I flash my father’s peace sign, then set off to the day’s work, my heart shrouded not like a tank but rather suffused with memory.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.