Michael Perry: A painting as a window into the past, present and future

In a corner of my office there hangs a framed poster of a young boy walking beside his dog on a sunlit dirt path. The boy has a cane pole in one hand and a mess of panfish dangling from the other. The lower left-hand corner of the poster is stamped with a blue badge emblazoned “U.S. ROYAL TIRES.”

I’ve always assumed this poster came into the family via my father, a little boy who grew up in a river town and snagged his share of sunfish, but I realize just now I’ve never asked and it could also have arrived via my mother, as they are both from Eau Claire, longtime home of a giant Uniroyal tire plant affiliated with U.S. Royal.

When Michelin acquired Uniroyal in 1990 and shuttered the plant in 1991, my future father-in-law was among those knocked out of a job.

The poster hung in our farmhouse throughout my childhood. On winter mornings I would lie abed staring at it and feel the sun filtering through those leaves, the warm dirt on my feet, the weight of the fish dangling from one hand. “Happy Days,” says the title inscribed at the base of the poster beside a stylized bobber, and come summer I lived those happy days.