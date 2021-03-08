Michael Perry: A painting as a window into the past, present and future

In a corner of my office there hangs a framed poster of a young boy walking beside his dog on a sunlit dirt path. The boy has a cane pole in one hand and a mess of panfish dangling from the other. The lower left-hand corner of the poster is stamped with a blue badge emblazoned “U.S. ROYAL TIRES.”
I’ve always assumed this poster came into the family via my father, a little boy who grew up in a river town and snagged his share of sunfish, but I realize just now I’ve never asked and it could also have arrived via my mother, as they are both from Eau Claire, longtime home of a giant Uniroyal tire plant affiliated with U.S. Royal.
When Michelin acquired Uniroyal in 1990 and shuttered the plant in 1991, my future father-in-law was among those knocked out of a job.
The poster hung in our farmhouse throughout my childhood. On winter mornings I would lie abed staring at it and feel the sun filtering through those leaves, the warm dirt on my feet, the weight of the fish dangling from one hand. “Happy Days,” says the title inscribed at the base of the poster beside a stylized bobber, and come summer I lived those happy days.
Fast forward 30-40 years. I’m up late writing in my little office over the garage. Making one more cup of coffee. Waiting for the water to boil and studying that poster as I have for nearly all my life. My eye falls on the signature of the artist who painted the original scene the poster reproduces: “Clair V Fry.” It occurs to me that I have never searched out that name on the internet. Probably because I’ve been looking at it since before computers.
The internet search led me to a website curated by Clair Fry’s grandson, Jamey. I sent him an email. Jamey replied, saying his grandfather would be “grinning from ear to ear” if he knew his work was still being enjoyed, and that Clair was the “quintessential grandfather” and a role model loved by all.
Jamey allowed as how the painting was likely based on a scene at his great-grandfather’s trout farm north of Hudson, and that the little boy was Jamey’s uncle. After a few other stories and details, he closed by saying our exchange brought back a flood of fond memories.
Over time and with recent acceleration, my relationship with sentimentality and nostalgia has grown ever more ambivalent. On the downside, its mutations range from paralytic self-pity to heartless nationalism.
When I stare into the image Clair V Fry left us, I recapture my child’s wonder at the wide-open, unblemished possibility of a summer’s day. And then, nibbling around the edges of the image, my adult’s tempered expectations, the subliminal understanding that the painted sunshine may not be sufficient, that fond memories may ameliorate the present but cannot barricade against it.
As always, there is the temptation to stick a ribbon on the preceding paragraphs, to go all homily and “what-have-we-learned,” when in fact the answer is ever-evolving and the main force of fond memories and the totems that evoke them perhaps lies in the fact that they may not overcome present darkness but are stored, salted, and accessible in spite of it.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.