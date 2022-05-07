Michael Perry: A new guitar launches you 8 miles high and falling fast

In what could be perceived as self-indulgent overkill, last week I was flown from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to La Crosse, Wisconsin, to buy a guitar.

In defense of this indulgence, some context: The pilot is a flight instructor and he needed some IFR time. IFR stands for “Instrument Flight Rules,” which is to say flying when you can’t see anything. We spent a good chunk of the trip studying the insides of clouds. Turns out it’s a literal gray area.

Additional context: The pilot is also in my band, and he knows more about guitars than I do. Most anyone who has ever picked up a guitar does.

I have two work guitars. I call them such because they generate a portion of our family income. Both are products of reputable manufacturers. Neither came off the discount rack, but neither is either four-figure fancy. I’ve run the one some 20 years, the other nearly 15. They’ve been nicked, clunked, cracked, scratched, and in one case, inadvertently heel-stomped with a logging boot.

Whenever I take one of my guitars to the local luthier — a man who handcrafts world-renowned instruments — he draws a deep breath and opens the case ever-so-slowly, squeezing his face up as if expecting a dead cat or a can of fake exploding snakes. When he draws the guitar out and sights along the neck, it is not uncommon for him to sigh as though I’ve once again delivered a report card slugged with D-minuses.

He has worked miracles for me over the years, never more so than when he rehabbed and resurrected the boot-stomped guitar. The soundboard was bashed in like I’d gone after it with a tire iron. Today when I shoulder that guitar and look down I can see a slight scuff where the heel hit, but beyond that it shapes up square as the day I bought it.

Then the miracles ran out. Long story, short version: Last month my non-stomped guitar was inadvertently baked in a tiny room with a big heater for 12 days straight. The soundboard split, so I took it to the guru. When he peeked inside the body he said something about the wood looking like ruffle-cut potato chips. In summary he declared it terminally sprung.

He broke the news gently, but he needn’t have. I liked that guitar. It long ago paid off its principal, earned its keep, and I can see my reflection in the spot where my strumming arm polished the matte surface over time. I am not blithe about losing it. I intend to prop it up in a corner where I can look at it.

But it is a tool. And so off my friend and I flew for a replacement. I picked and strummed a good dozen guitars and ended up choosing the first one I was drawn to. It rang out sweetly. It felt right in my hands and against my ribs.

Back at the airport I placed it in the back seat of the single-engine Cessna and we were shortly flying blind. Nothing will bring this new guitar back to earth more quickly than me playing it.

But for now it is fresh and full of songs and when we dropped through the clouds on final approach we could see for miles and miles.

An original "Roughneck Grace" column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Read more from Michael Perry.