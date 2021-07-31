Michael Perry: A clear-eyed reflection on fitting in after a redeye flight from LA

In the category of no longer flailing to fit in, I find it easier to brazenly admit my appreciation of things like pan-fried broccoli and deal with the fallout later, possibly while enjoying two pickled eggs and a Slim Jim. You can try too hard in either direction.

The meeting was collegial but there is nothing to report, as is often the case in these things. I have been this far before, and here I still am.

By the time you read this I will be packing the van for a trip to give a talk at the Oneida County Fair. I haven’t chosen my outfit yet, but it won’t look much different than I wore to the rooftop garden. At a certain age it is best to just be you, and hope that works.

I learn that lesson over and over.

The same guy who caught the redeye from L.A. also wanted to tip the airport shuttle driver real smooth like they do in movies, or like the people were doing in valet parking outside that Sunset Strip joint. But I couldn’t find my fives and wound up fumbling around counting out ones so clumsily I managed to drop my wallet, which the driver picked up off the blacktop and handed back to me, a kindness which should have earned him another solid dollar.

But by then I was all out of singles and madly sweating, so I just handed him the crumpled ones and drove myself home to nap.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.