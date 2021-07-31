Michael Perry: A clear-eyed reflection on fitting in after a redeye flight from LA

I caught the redeye out of L.A. mainly because that’s something I’ve always wanted to say, though truth be told I hopped off the plane in Minneapolis, whereas if I really wanted to talk smart I shoulda rode all the way to NYC like a true bicoastal hotshot.
As it is I’m back on Central time and a little logy.
I spent the bulk of my trip in a hotel room next to a dog in a hotel room. I worked on my typing, he worked on his barking. I never saw him, but I heard him, and now and then his owner, barking back. Happily, each day by bedtime everything settled to silence. Plus the sheets were clean, the shower worked, and the price was right. Do the math, that’s four out of five stars.
The trip included a business meeting held a long ways from my hotel after dark atop a rooftop garden with the Sunset Strip at our feet and downtown Los Angeles in the flat sparkling distance.
It was the kind of clubhouse filled with people who are “famous-adjacent.” What first registers as a sense of not fitting in, slowly shifts to a sense of how happy you are you didn’t wind up in a joint like this until after you were already past your “fitting in” years.
Instead you can just focus on enjoying the graciousness of your host, the business talk, and the pan-roasted broccoli, which if I am not mistaken was done up in duck fat, which can render retread truck tire shavings into a delicious fritter.
In the category of no longer flailing to fit in, I find it easier to brazenly admit my appreciation of things like pan-fried broccoli and deal with the fallout later, possibly while enjoying two pickled eggs and a Slim Jim. You can try too hard in either direction.
The meeting was collegial but there is nothing to report, as is often the case in these things. I have been this far before, and here I still am.
By the time you read this I will be packing the van for a trip to give a talk at the Oneida County Fair. I haven’t chosen my outfit yet, but it won’t look much different than I wore to the rooftop garden. At a certain age it is best to just be you, and hope that works.
I learn that lesson over and over.
The same guy who caught the redeye from L.A. also wanted to tip the airport shuttle driver real smooth like they do in movies, or like the people were doing in valet parking outside that Sunset Strip joint. But I couldn’t find my fives and wound up fumbling around counting out ones so clumsily I managed to drop my wallet, which the driver picked up off the blacktop and handed back to me, a kindness which should have earned him another solid dollar.
But by then I was all out of singles and madly sweating, so I just handed him the crumpled ones and drove myself home to nap.
