Michael Perry: A careful reading of the not-so-Orwellian Orwell Memorial Lecture

In an ongoing attempt to wrest my brain away from the hypnotic scroll and tap of contemporary dread and effervescence, this week I sat myself down and read the text of the 2021 Orwell Memorial Lecture, as delivered by the novelist Ian McEwen.
It quite naturally features George Orwell, with a cameo by Albert Camus, a pop-in by Henry James, and a line of poetry from W.H. Auden.
I am tempted to preemptively self-deprecate by invoking my deer rifle and my snowplow and shucks and my enduring inability to recite the definition of words like “heuristic” and “ontological” (just this morning I had to look up the word “prosody” for the 43rd time), but in fact I like reading things written by smart people.
One lives in hope that a shard of secondhand intellect might ricochet from the page, strike my thick skull with sufficient velocity to throw a spark, and therewith energize some dormant cerebral neuron. I still won’t be able to fix the brakes on a 1994 Chevy Silverado.
The article in question focused on Orwell’s wrestling with whether he should write about the troubles of the world or fight the troubles of the world. Ultimately he did both, writing “Animal Farm” and “1984” but also taking a bullet to the throat during the Spanish Civil War. He emerged pessimistic and disillusioned, but so it goes with learning things.
McEwen frames Orwell’s state of mind with two lines of Auden (“As the clever hopes expire/of a low dishonest decade”) then surmises that “Animal Farm” is powerful because it was “liberated by its pessimism” to speak the truth about human nature.
I am neither here nor qualified to parse the work of Orwell or the other fellows named above. In reading an essay of this sort I am simply searching for clues to guide my own comportment, or at the very least how to row my boat in something other than a circle.
For instance, when McEwen writes of Orwell’s worrying over “the intrusion of ideology (and) ‘correct’ thinking into private thought and public discourse,” I find myself nodding, but also checking myself for signs of what Orwell called “orthodoxy sniffing.” A squirmy term, as it should be.
Orwell does not let us off the hook. At his best, he is the hook.
But in a diary entry written shortly after Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain announced that England was at war with Germany, Orwell noted the weeds were overtaking his garden, the last of the peas had kinda just petered out, and one of his pumpkins was “the size of a billiard ball.”
On the other hand, he noted that his turnips, carrots and runner beans were doing well.
This leads McEwen to invoke the importance of “the poetry of the everyday,” to cite the author John Updike’s desire to “give the mundane its beautiful due,” and finally, to quote Henry James: specifically, a passage in which James exhorts the reader not to invest too heavily in optimism or pessimism, but rather to simply “catch the colour of life itself.”
This, in a time of trouble, is a great privilege. And if so allowed, so I shall do.
