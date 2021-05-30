 Skip to main content
Jason Adrians: Ready for travel? Start with Midwest's best spots
Jason Adrians: Ready for travel? Start with Midwest's best spots
FROM THE EDITOR

Jason Adrians: Ready for travel? Start with Midwest's best spots

As the summer months draw near, many of us are dreaming about getting back out into the world.

And I’m not just talking about shopping at the grocery store, filling up with gas or picking up a pizza. We’ve done a whole lot of that since March 2020.

What we’ve been truly yearning for is the chance to take a trip with our friends and loved ones.

Some of us have already done that. Florida was packed this spring. And even last year, state parks in Wisconsin had more than 20 million visitors — an increase of about 3 million people from the previous year.

But for those who have been patiently waiting to venture out, it’s likely the time has come to safely do so. After all, Dane County recently was ranked No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccinations among large U.S. counties, meaning a large number of our community members are protected from the coronavirus and can leave the safety of our homes with renewed confidence.

What’s more, most of our children are back to school in person, regular recreational activities and sports leagues have resumed, and lots of us are back to operating out of the workplace. So it’s only natural we’re thinking about how to embrace and enhance our free time.

Many people will take big swings, of course. Airplanes. Hotels. Las Vegas. Miami. New York. Those options are all back on the table.

But for those of you who want to start a little slower and ease back into it, the State Journal and our sister Lee Enterprises news organizations from the Midwest have you covered.

Today, we’re featuring some of the Midwest’s best spots for day trips. No need to get on a crowded plane or bus — these are all destinations you can easily get to in the comfort of your own vehicle.

Here at the State Journal, our focus was on Devil’s Lake State Park and the rest of the Wisconsin Dells area. The area is less than an hour from Downtown Madison, and if you’re looking to start small, you can’t beat it.

Want to go a little bit further? Check out the Lake Geneva Shore Trail, the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Field of Dreams, the Lewis and Clark Trail or other excellent Midwest landing spots. All of these destinations offer an opportunity to get the heck out of Dodge and see some of our most precious places.

We’re not all the way through the pandemic. But going into the summer of 2021, we’re no longer paralyzed by it, either.

Jason Adrians

Jason Adrians

