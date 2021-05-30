Jason Adrians: Ready for travel? Start with Midwest's best spots

Many people will take big swings, of course. Airplanes. Hotels. Las Vegas. Miami. New York. Those options are all back on the table.

But for those of you who want to start a little slower and ease back into it, the State Journal and our sister Lee Enterprises news organizations from the Midwest have you covered.

Today, we’re featuring some of the Midwest’s best spots for day trips. No need to get on a crowded plane or bus — these are all destinations you can easily get to in the comfort of your own vehicle.

Here at the State Journal, our focus was on Devil’s Lake State Park and the rest of the Wisconsin Dells area. The area is less than an hour from Downtown Madison, and if you’re looking to start small, you can’t beat it.

Want to go a little bit further? Check out the Lake Geneva Shore Trail, the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Field of Dreams, the Lewis and Clark Trail or other excellent Midwest landing spots. All of these destinations offer an opportunity to get the heck out of Dodge and see some of our most precious places.

We’re not all the way through the pandemic. But going into the summer of 2021, we’re no longer paralyzed by it, either.

Adrians is the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal: jadrians@madison.com.

