Jason Adrians: Ready for travel? Start with Midwest's best spots

As the summer months draw near, many of us are dreaming about getting back out into the world.
And I’m not just talking about shopping at the grocery store, filling up with gas or picking up a pizza. We’ve done a whole lot of that since March 2020.
What we’ve been truly yearning for is the chance to take a trip with our friends and loved ones.
Some of us have already done that. Florida was packed this spring. And even last year, state parks in Wisconsin had more than 20 million visitors — an increase of about 3 million people from the previous year.
But for those who have been patiently waiting to venture out, it’s likely the time has come to safely do so. After all, Dane County recently was ranked No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccinations among large U.S. counties, meaning a large number of our community members are protected from the coronavirus and can leave the safety of our homes with renewed confidence.
The busiest state park in Wisconsin is an amphitheater of outdoor recreation, offering up hiking, camping, swimming, paddling, fishing and stunning views.
What’s more, most of our children are back to school in person, regular recreational activities and sports leagues have resumed, and lots of us are back to operating out of the workplace. So it’s only natural we’re thinking about how to embrace and enhance our free time.
Many people will take big swings, of course. Airplanes. Hotels. Las Vegas. Miami. New York. Those options are all back on the table.
But for those of you who want to start a little slower and ease back into it, the State Journal and our sister Lee Enterprises news organizations from the Midwest have you covered.
Today, we’re featuring some of the Midwest’s best spots for day trips. No need to get on a crowded plane or bus — these are all destinations you can easily get to in the comfort of your own vehicle.
Here at the State Journal, our focus was on Devil’s Lake State Park and the rest of the Wisconsin Dells area. The area is less than an hour from Downtown Madison, and if you’re looking to start small, you can’t beat it.
Want to go a little bit further? Check out the Lake Geneva Shore Trail, the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Field of Dreams, the Lewis and Clark Trail or other excellent Midwest landing spots. All of these destinations offer an opportunity to get the heck out of Dodge and see some of our most precious places.
We’re not all the way through the pandemic. But going into the summer of 2021, we’re no longer paralyzed by it, either.
Dairyland getaway: 20 of the coolest Airbnb rentals in Wisconsin
River wonderland
Packers fans may need to bring a throw rug from home to help mask the noticeable Bears theme in the otherwise well-appointed bar, but this massive property on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River fits the dream vacation fantasy in every other way. With 175 acres, there's enough room for everything from a movie theater and swimming pool in the enormous main house, to a separate bunkhouse that includes a bar, game room and fireplace. With all that land there's no shortage of outdoor activities. Guests get use of a pond stocked with fish, miles of hiking trails and access to the river.
Location: Potosi
How much: $2,072/night
Sleeps: 16
Bodacious barn basecamp
Some might say the beach-themed room complete with sand on the floor is a little too over the top, but when winter turns harsh in Wisconsin it may not sound so bad — especially with the hot tub. The fun elements don't stop there. This converted barn also features an indoor slide and game room with an arcade console and karaoke. Outside there's something for everyone, with Devil's Lake State Park and skiing and golfing at Devil's Head Resort just a few of the nearby options.
Location: Merrimac
How much: $796/night
Sleeps: 16+
Perfectly peaceful perch
The views alone would make this property stand out, but it has even more to offer. With the listing stressing a strict no-party policy, this vacation house is more suited to a relaxing week of unwinding than a wild summer blowout. That said, the opportunities to get in some world-class relaxing are endless. The pool, outdoor fire pit and acres of woodland will help you slow down and appreciate those stunning bluff views even more.
Location: Poynette
How much: $399
Sleeps: 8
Classic cottage comfort
This renovated 1930s cabin overlooks Camp Wandawega, offering guests a chance to utilize the camp's common spaces when it's not hosting private events. The eclectic design of the home makes for a setting sure to impress all your social media followers still stuck at home.
Location: Elkhorn
How much: $1,200
Sleeps: 6
Secluded lakefront serenity
Sitting along a wooded lakefront, this is the quintessential cabin Up North. If you're going to hide out and binge watch the latest shows, why not do it in front of a wood-burning fireplace in a log cabin on a breathtaking lake? And it only gets better when the TV is shut off. The outdoor fire pit includes the fire wood, and the lake even has a sand-bottom swimming area — for when temps take a turn for the better.
Location: Wild Rose
How much: $354
Sleeps: 12
Water, water, everywhere
Touting its "stunning lake views from every room," this is a great house to gather with the family as Sunday dinner simmers on the stove. Regardless of the weather outside, everyone is sure to enjoy all the luxurious amenities. Even if the home gym goes unused, the downstairs TV area — with its fireplace, wet bar and spacious plush couch — will more than make up for it.
Location: Fond du Lac
How much: $600
Sleeps: 12
Quiet cabin retreat
When you need to get the whole extended family together for a "quiet" return to nature you need lots of space — and lots of beds. This place checks both of those boxes and more, offering large groups what they need to get away together without going stir crazy. With a yard that includes two fire pits, a hot tub and walking tails, there is plenty of space to spread out. And if that doesn't work, you're just a half hour drive from the Dells.
Location: New Lisbon
How much: $650
Sleeps: 16-30
Fabulous farm life
If the farm aesthetic is what you're looking for, your search is over. This dairy barn has been carefully renovated, offering all the comforts of a well-appointed home on the inside and the beauty of nature right out the front door. Take in the fresh air while catching a sunset from the large deck, exploring the path to nearby Mason Lake or just watching the kids run wild.
Location: Briggsville
How much: $478
Sleeps: 16
Summer daydreaming
It can be hard to please everyone in the family when planning a vacation. Instead of fighting this year, just cave and go for this stunning lake house. Let the kids be as loud as they want as they argue in the game room. Instead of hovering, enjoy a glass of wine on the private master balcony. The arguments over who cheated and who said what can wait until dinner around the rustic table.
Location: Waupaca
How much: $431
Sleeps: 14
Rustic luxury
This house may have rustic features but it's far from an average hunting lodge. With stunning woodwork throughout, you'll know you're on vacation in this luxury cabin. The attention to detail is evident everywhere. From the canoe hanging from the ceiling to the stone fireplace and the gorgeous locally crafted wood furniture, a stay here is one your family won't soon forget.
Location: Wisconsin Dells
How much: $422
Sleeps: 12
Historic architectural masterpiece
Built from legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Life Magazine "Dream House" design from 1938, this house offers guests a chance to stay in a piece of design history. Experience first hand how Wright thought Americans could live, while also having access to all the natural wonders in the area. When winding down at the end of the day, take a seat in front of the vintage typewriter and let the inspiration flow.
Location: Two Rivers
How much: $461
Sleeps: 6
Peaceful porch life
Nestled in an "idyllic valley," this 10-acre property has a stream, fire pit and plenty of woodland to explore. The wrap-around porch is a perfect spot to sip a cup of coffee and watch the grass grow. Built in 2016, the house has everything you need whether you're unplugging from the grid — or just working remotely. And for any fashion designers out there, this rental even comes complete with a sewing machine and dress form for when design inspiration strikes.
Location: Blue Mounds
How much: $550
Sleeps: 8
Simple but spectacular
When it comes to vacation rentals, bigger is not always better. This cozy lakefront cottage is a textbook example of less is more. A perfect base camp for ice fishing, you can spot your tip-ups while staying warm and sipping your coffee in the house. It's not just ice fishing, with plenty of activities available in the area this diminutive house is big enough to gather to revel in the day's fun while planning the next adventure.
Location: Elkhorn
How much: $275
Sleeps: 6
A-frame fantasy
There's an undeniable charm of A-frame chalets, instantly transporting the visitor to a different world. This property is perfectly tailored to getting away from everyday life and slowing down. With a porch that gives you a front-row seat to spectacular views it will be easy to catch your breath and leave your troubles at home. And the kids are sure to get a kick out of the eagle's nest, and the privacy afforded by its series of staircases.
Location: Wisconsin Dells
How much: $294
Sleeps: 12
Nestled in nature
While on the outside it may appear to be a bare-bones cabin, this rental features luxurious amenities from top to bottom. From the high-end kitchen to the massive living space and rustic bedrooms, this home has everything you need for a getaway to remember. The cherry on top is the lower-level entertainment room, complete with a casino-style gaming table.
Location: Nekoosa
How much: $393
Sleeps: 8
Transported through time
One of the more unique rental properties we came across, this restored 1890s Victorian-style home would make for a vacation setting to rival all others. With historic charm to spare, a large farm kitchen and numerous bedrooms and bathrooms, this is an excellent option for large family gatherings. There's also a small restored cottage — with a kid-friendly loft — that's available part of the year, and a second rental property a mile away for extra-large groups.
Location: Wales
How much: $276
Sleeps: 16
Dive into dairy life
This rental may require a little more work than the others — if you're willing that is — but as they say, "no pain, no gain." While busting hump at a dairy farm is the furthest thing from most people's minds when they think of "vacation," there's something that can be said for putting in sweat equity when traveling. Okay, that may be a stretch. But you sure won't be thinking about Zoom calls while feeding a baby calf. For those in the family not interested in farm life, there are plenty of activities to keep busy inside and out of the comfy house.
Location: Monroe
How much: $336
Sleeps: 11
Summer set on a scenic shore
While we've seen plenty of lake homes so far, this particular one stood out with its funky style, especially evident in the grand living room's spoked ceiling. New to Airbnb last summer, this listing is one of the most northern properties available for rent in the state. Even though it may be a long drive for most Wisconsinites, you can rest easy once you're there, surrounded by the stunning beauty of Lake Superior.
Location: Bayfield
How much: $395
Sleeps: 6
Overflowing with amazing amenities
This is lake life on a different level. From the front door on this house is designed to make a statement, and it's hard to miss. Pictures surely don't do a place like this justice. But if you and a couple dozen friends can afford the price tag, please feel free to attempt to describe it to the rest of us. We promise to loathe you silently.
Location: Eagle River
How much: $1,539
Sleeps: 16-36
Fit for a Rose
At first glance this house may not seem like what you're looking for, but if you've recently finished binging "Schitt's Creek" and David Rose still has you feeling the black-and-white look, this may be a perfect fit. This minimalistic house is built to allow maximum access to all the lake has to offer. Set among mature pine trees on a 2.5-acre lot with 120 feet of shoreline, the only thing modern about a getaway here is the house.
Location: Somerset
How much: $374
Sleeps: 10
Note: The Wisconsin State Journal has not visited these rental properties. Photographs provided by hosts. Prices subject to change. Visit Airbnb.com or contact hosts for more details.
