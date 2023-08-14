Diane Milligan’s “many positive experiences” with a Madison Verizon store ended in December when it refused to provide her with a promised $800 credit in return for phone and phone plan upgrades.

Milligan, 56, of Madison, traded in an iPhone 12 for an iPhone 14 at the Verizon store at 781 University Ave. in a deal that committed her to a more expensive phone plan but also provided the $800 credit for trading in the iPhone 12.

But then the credit didn’t show up on her bill, she said, even as Verizon was expecting her to pay off the iPhone 12 she no longer had.

“The store accused me of not actually leaving the phone with them,” she said — an accusation debunked after the store checked its own video surveillance footage. It also located the phone in storage, she said.

Still, “they will not give me the $800 credit,” Milligan said. “Apparently it comes down to an issue of who should pay: their independent retail store or Verizon.”

Milligan said she’d been to the store some 10 times, only to be bumped by the store manager to his manager, Michael Stormoen, who works for the independent but Verizon-authorized retailer Mobile Generation, which according to its website has 25 locations in Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois.

SOS left a message with Stormoen at Mobile Generation’s Plover store and emailed Verizon corporate spokesperson Andy Choi on Aug. 2. Stormoen didn’t respond, but Choi said he’d look into the matter and on Aug. 3 Milligan emailed to say “Verizon Corporate’s executive office called me back and agreed to give me retroactive credit and credit for the rest of the promotional period without making me upgrade the line to include services I don’t want.”

That credit is only half of what she was promised, or $400, but she also doesn’t have to pay for a more expensive plan she didn’t really want anyway.

“I have a straight-up $400 credit without strings,” she said.

Choi said he could not discuss details of Milligan’s account, and Stormeon, who responded to a second message left Aug. 8, declined to comment.

