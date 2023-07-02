Luckily, Amanda Meier had insured the three boxes she sent last year from her home in Verona to her condo in Florida — or so she thought.

In reality, it took eight months to get a claim paid after UPS left the boxes outdoors and she said a rainstorm destroyed their contents.

"They arrived completely soaked and ruined because they were not delivered to my door or even under a protected overhang but left out in the open by our community mailboxes," Meier, 66, said in a June 19 email to SOS. "The clothes bled onto each other and left permanent stains."

Meier had purchased $200 worth of UPS insurance on each box before shipping them from a Postal Connections store in Verona, she said. Postal Connections filed a claim on her behalf, and she provided photos and other documentation, she said, only to see the matter enter "a time warp of waiting."

"Every time we contacted UPS with our claim number they said they were working on it," she said, until in May UPS asked her to "send all new pictures and documentation for the claim.

"When I said I had and couldn't take new ones, they denied my claim without a reason stated," she said.

SOS emailed UPS, cc'ing Postal Connections, on June 19 to ask about Meier's claim and heard back that same day from Karen A. Tomaszewski Hill, of UPS' Corporate Affairs division.

She said she would look into the matter and the next day, Meier got an email from Clarissa Fletcher of UPS Corporate Customer Relations asking that Meier "provide the photos of the damage, the tracking numbers, and any proof value that you may have."

To which Meier responded: I already did that.

To be clear, the photos Meier submitted as part of her claim were of the boxes, soaked, that the clothes had been shipped in. Neither she nor her husband took photos of the damaged clothes themselves.

"No, unfortunately I did not," she said. "My husband, who was in Florida, tried to wash the color bleed out of them, so they were hanging all over the place drying. ... There were no pictures of the clothing for me to send before he had them washed, thrown out or put away."

This may well have been the reason UPS initially denied the claim, as Fletcher in her response to Meier on June 21 said the company had changed its mind and, as a "one-time courtesy," would send her a check for $600, even though "per UPS Terms and Conditions, all claims are finalized with the shipper of record, in this case Postal Connections."

Meanwhile, in a statement, Postal Connections said that it "works diligently to ensure that customers receive exceptional shipping services" and that it is "rare" and "unfortunate" for a shipping problem to result in a formal claim, but that "in the event of damage to a shipment, the recipient should keep all packing materials, boxes, and broken items for inspection by the shipper, take photos, and immediately notify the shipping agency for assistance in filing a claim" (emphasis added).

Hill declined to comment on the particulars of Meier's claim, and Postal Connections deferred to UPS.

Meier said she received the $600 check on Tuesday.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $227,843.66 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708