It's not that Paul Zweifel didn't want to pay off his phone. He was just miffed that Verizon appeared to have decided on its own that he would pay it off now.

Zweifel, a 78-year-old self-described "electronic illiterate," said he stopped in at the Verizon store on Madison's Southwest Side in March to ask how much more he owed on his Samsung Galaxy.

"I just wanted to know how much it was," Zweifel said. "He said I can't give you anything because you're not authorized to be on there."

Worth knowing here is that Zweifel and his wife, DeLynn, get their phone service through a family plan that includes their daughter and son-in-law and their children, and it's the daughter and son-in-law who pay the bills directly, with the Zweifels reimbursing them.

Also worth knowing is that Zweifel says his visit to the store was short, no store employee ever handled his phone and no business appeared to have been conducted.

So he was surprised when the next month his daughter told him nearly $600 had been taken out of her account to pay off his phone. He told SOS in mid-July that he'd spent no small amount of time since then trying to convince Verizon to return the $600 and go back to charging the phone's cost in installments.

SOS took his story to a couple of Verizon media contacts on July 24, and a week later, the head of communications for Verizon's Great Lakes Market, Andy Choi, said Zweifel's daughter "agreed honoring the remaining months of credit resolves her concerns in full."

It wasn't entirely clear what this meant, and Choi didn't elaborate, but what the Zweifels said it meant was that Verizon had agreed to provide two years' worth of monthly credits on the family's bill totaling less than half the cost of the $600 it had taken.

SOS took this retelling to Choi in an Aug. 1 email that included a request to explain why the previous pay-over-time arrangement was no longer possible.

"Let me go back to our team to see if we can make this right," was Choi's response.

On Aug. 8, Zweifel said Verizon was now telling him and DeLynn that it was refunding the $600 and writing off the rest of the cost of his phone. The next day, he reported $599.94 had been deposited into his daughter's account.

Choi declined to explain this decision, but DeLynn explained it this way: "They said because they could not determine who actually took the money, they were going to do this because they couldn't determine who was at fault."

