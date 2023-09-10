It took more than a year and a half and three tries, but Richie Luke now has a working freezer from Sears — and hopes that this one is free of defects.

Luke, of Lyndon Station, said he purchased the upright Kenmore freezer from the now-shuttered Sears in Reedsburg and soon discovered there was a gap in the door seal that allowed air to get into the unit. Food inside stayed frozen, but condensation was forming because of the gap and the freezer was constantly running, he said.

At the time he emailed SOS on July 23, he said Sears had replaced the freezer but the replacement also had a faulty door seal, and he couldn't get a second replacement because the model had since been discontinued.

"I keep getting told I'm approved for a replacement, which I bought the extended warranty so I know I'm approved, and I'll be contacted by phone and email to pick a freezer for equal value," said Luke, 44. "Again, I've been hearing that for about five months with no results and have made dozens of calls to them."

SOS emailed Dana Shoulders, manager of escalated and media complaints at Sears parent company Transformco, on July 25, and Shoulders said that as long as Luke was on the level, "it shouldn’t be too hard to assist him."

The next day, she and Luke were in touch via email and Luke was picking out a freezer.

"He has been authorized since the beginning of May," Shoulders emailed SOS, "but I think the issue may have been there wasn’t something comparable in the price range they gave him (which was what he paid for his current model). I increased the amount and gave two very fair suggestions on replacements that would be fully covered."

Luke had paid more than $650 for the original freezer, but Shoulders said she was willing to go as high as $999.99 for a replacement, because the retailer's current freezer selection was limited.

Ultimately, Luke found one he liked from Frigidaire that retailed for $674.99. He said it was delivered on Aug. 26 and, for now at least, appears to be working just fine.

