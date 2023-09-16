Editor's note: This is the latest in an occasional series of SOS columns highlighting companies that prove themselves unresponsive, unhelpful or uninterested in explaining themselves.

Ninety-two dollars is the equivalent of about 30 large coffees at MOKA, a popular La Crosse-based coffee chain with seven stores in Madison and another 11 spread out around Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

It's also the amount the privately held company has steadfastly refused to pay former employee Linnea Sorensen — despite a letter from the state Department of Workforce Development threatening litigation if it didn't.

The 20-year-old college student emailed SOS in July to say that she'd worked Christmas Day last year at the chain's Mineral Point Road location in Madison with the understanding that she would be paid extra — or $25 an hour, nearly twice her usual rate of $13.50. That's what the company had paid her for working the Christmas before, according to a pay stub she showed SOS.

Nevertheless, her first paycheck after Christmas 2022 showed only her regular rate, and when she sought to find out why, she got a series of excuses from her bosses, according to screenshots of text messages between them and Sorensen. The bosses said the new no-holiday-pay policy had been shared with employees. Sorensen said it had not.

"I truly apologize for any miscommunication in regards to Christmas Day," said MOKA Vice President of Operations Brooke Klug. "I am so sorry if you were not informed by your manager and I will be following up with Beth as well." Beth is Beth Cveykus, also a MOKA manager, Sorensen said.

Sorensen told SOS she knew $92 "might not seem like much, but I have been working for years and now that I'm in college, every penny counts."

So, on Jan. 11, she took her case to the state DWD's Equal Rights Division. It included not only information about her pay but written statements from three Moka employees backing up her side of the story, and on June 16, DWD sent a letter to MOKA owner Joan Wilson with its decision.

It had been "reasonable" for Sorensen to believe she was to have received holiday pay, Equal Rights Officer Emily Jane Laak-Loeding wrote, MOKA had been less than cooperative with the agency's investigation, and now the company had until June 26 to send DWD a check for $92, payable to Sorensen.

If it didn't, "I may prepare the case file on this matter for litigation," Laak-Loeding warned, and "any referral to court will include a request for the maximum penalty for the late payment of wages."

MOKA didn't pay, and when SOS asked why, it got much the same obtuse response the company provided DWD. On July 27, a woman from MOKA's human resources department, who declined to share her name, reiterated the no-holiday-pay policy, said there were other benefits to working holidays — like extra tips — and said working holidays was optional for employees.

In similarly unsigned emails from "MOKA HQ" on July 27 and Aug. 7, the company noted there is no state law requiring holiday pay and that employees who worked Christmas Day 2022 were given MOKA sweatshirts in appreciation. The sweatshirts, MOKA claimed, were worth $50.

But what about DWD's threat to sue? Toothless, basically.

DWD wrote Sorenson on July 6 to say that due to "budgetary constraints the District Attorney has informed the Division that their office will only be able to process a limited number of wage claims." In fact, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told SOS that "we haven’t addressed wage claims for some time now" and that DWD could turn to another state agency, the Department of Justice, to pursue "forfeitures" like the one owed Sorensen.

After initially proposing to provide SOS with some information about wage claims cases "on background," DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond punted to DWD.

DWD, in turn, told SOS that the agency is successful at getting employers to pay in about 70% of wage claim cases, but that it "cannot always establish evidence of criminal intent on an unpaid wage claim.

"When prosecutors request referrals be limited to those with evidence of criminal intent or reach a certain dollar amount, civil enforcement through small claims court provides a way to seek recovery of unpaid wages plus up to a 100% wage penalty," communications director John Dipko said.

Sorensen knows that she could pursue her claim in small claims court, and that DWD's finding in her favor could be helpful in that venue.

But she wishes it had been clearer to her from the start that state government would in the end be unwilling or unable to pursue a case as meritorious as hers.

"It's just unfortunate that individuals seem to be the ones always feeling the negative impacts rather than corporations," she said.