There was no breathalyzer or other similar test administered to repeat cruiser Jane Chaffee after her wheelchair tipped over while boarding a Princess Cruises ship in January in the wake of a shore excursion that she said included exactly one complimentary margarita.

Nevertheless, "intoxication" was the reason given for why the company she purchased travel insurance from, Aon, rejected her claim.

Chaffee, 71, of La Crosse, suffers from peripheral neuropathy, which can sometimes affect her speech such that the casual observer might think she's had too much to drink. She said the Jan. 12 cruise mishap left her with stitches in her forehead and what the ship's infirmary diagnosed as a badly bruised left side.

"I was also told because of crew negligence that my onboard medical costs would be waived," she said in a May 4 email to Princess that she shared with SOS. She estimated those costs at around $1,500.

Lingering pain from the injury forced her to cut the trip short, she said, and that meant spending hundreds more to get an earlier flight back home. Once home, she followed up with her primary physician, who sent her to an orthopedic physician, who did X-rays that found she had a fractured hand and knee cap and a torn rotator cuff, she said.

She said she was in a cast or brace for seven weeks and "had to hire home health care and get a special wheelchair van to get me back and forth from Mayo Clinic’s appointments — all at great expense to me."

Aon first denied her claim for flight-change and medical expenses on April 23. Aon's "re-review" a couple of weeks later came to the same conclusion. "The following exclusions apply," it informed her on May 15. "Being under the influence of drugs or intoxicants."

Meanwhile, Princess was reneging on waiving the cost of her onboard care and sending her bills for about $946.

"It is virtually impossible to tip over sideways unless the chair is lopsided and my right wheel was parked improperly by the crew upon boarding the ship," she told Aon, while noting that if she was intoxicated so were 30-plus other cruisers who'd been with her on the shore excursion and each treated to a free margarita.

SOS first emailed Princess on Chaffee's behalf on May 15. And because without a blood test or some other objective measure, "intoxication" can mean different things to different people, SOS emailed Aon and Princess on May 22 asking whether either company has a standard for proving intoxication and asking what kind of evidence Chaffee would need to prove she wasn't drunk.

Princess PR manager Briana Latter said Chaffee's earlier appeal to Princess had been directed to the wrong department — Guest Services rather than Guest Claims — and that her correspondence "was not forwarded appropriately" within the company.

"The Guest Claims team is now reaching out to Aon to determine why the claim was denied in order to respond appropriately," she said.

On June 1, Chaffee received an email from Princess' parent company, Holland America Group, about her past-due account: "It appears it has been closed as disputed," Aja Bradley of Princess Cruises' Accounts Receivable Department said. "You shouldn't be receiving any letters dated past April." Chaffee confirmed on Thursday that she hadn't.

Aon and Princess never responded with a definition of intoxication, nor how Chaffee might go about proving sobriety. But on May 30, Aon's public relations firm provided SOS with a statement saying the company had changed its mind and approved her claim, and on June 1, Aon let Chaffee know she'd be getting $239.40 to cover the extra cost of that earlier flight home.

As for covering the fall-related medical costs she incurred once she got home, the company told SOS in a statement Tuesday that it has asked her for further documentation and "we are working with the customer to provide as much reimbursement as possible per the terms of the plan purchased."

