Six months after he first asked, Dennis Jensen is finally free of his little-used American Express card — and not only was his balance erased but he’ll be getting a little walking-around money, too.

Jensen, 76, of Mauston, snail-mailed SOS in late June to say he’d paid off the card’s small balance in January and sent AmEx a letter directing it to cancel his account, which came with a $49 annual membership fee.

But since then, “they have continued to bill us and have added a $40 late fee each month,” he said.

“I have written to them every month since January explaining that we wanted this account canceled back in January and don’t feel that we should be charged all this extra money,” he said. “I called them twice since with no result.”

By the time his July statement arrived, he owed $304.73, he said — all of it in fees and interest.

SOS first emailed AmEx’s media department on July 10 with a scanned copy of Jensen’s lament, and heard back the next day from Taylor Grip, director of AmEx corporate affairs and communications. She promised to have their team look into it, and while that took a bit longer than anticipated, by July 24, she was saying “AmEx is in the process of finalizing a few details and then it should be resolved.”

Sure enough, two days later Jensen got a call from the company.

“They’ve cleared up the whole deal and admitted that I was right, right from the beginning,” he told SOS.

Grip said she couldn’t go into the details of what happened in Jensen’s case and was “unable to share specifics of the outcome,” but said Jensen “appeared to be very pleased” with it.

Plus, AmEx was sending him a check for $30.99.

Jensen said he wasn’t told specifically what that was for, while Grip said “credits that posted to the account caused an overpayment of $30.99, so that’s where that amount came from.”

