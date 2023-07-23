This week's column is less about anything SOS was able to do than about how one determined reader was able to finally get his due from a multinational appliance and electronics manufacturer that has bedeviled SOS readers before.

Sun Prairie resident Dan Storley had already beaten LG Electronics in court by the time he contacted SOS on March 8. In short, the LG oven Storley had purchased in May 2022 had never been able to maintain a consistent temperature, and Storley had filed suit after the company refused to cover the cost of replacing it, despite assurances that it would if the oven could not be fixed.

When LG failed to show up for the case's first hearing on Feb. 20, Dane County Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew ruled in Storley's favor for $3,394.95. In April, Judge Rhonda Lanford approved Storley's motion to find LG in contempt after LG again failed to show up in court. She also dismissed a bid by LG to reopen the case and told it to cover an additional $95 in court costs.

Prior to and throughout the court proceedings, Storley had, of course, contacted multiple people at LG multiple times to try to get the problem of his broken oven resolved. A log of calls he prepared contains 18 entries and represents nine hours of his life from June 13 to Nov. 22, 2022, six days before he sued.

One call on Oct. 13 lasted 126 minutes, according to the log, during which Storley was told LG wanted to send out its own repair person before approving a refund and needed a "letter of authorization" to have someone else repair the stove, as well as that Storley should provide a photo of his invoice and that his concern was being transferred to a "higher department."

He got even less response to the emails he sent to LG's legal department after winning his small claims case. It wasn't until May 31 that LG staff attorney Kyle Sweatman told him he'd gotten Storley's latest letter to the court requesting monetary penalties against LG for failing to pay the judgement

"We are working on processing payment this week," Sweatman wrote. "You should receive your check within 2-3 weeks."

Nearly five weeks later, there had been no check, and LG had gone back to ignoring Storley's emails, so Storley reminded the company of the next hearing in the case, when Lanford was expected to rule on whether to grant Storley's request for monetary penalties.

LG staff attorney Erin Stone responded: "We have submitted the judgment to our internal systems for payment. That payment should hopefully be sent out this week, but given the holiday, it may be next week."

"I’d like to say this is fun, and it sort of was, but it’s getting tiring," Storley said in an email to SOS, describing his efforts to that point. "But they picked the wrong person to screw with. Tired or not, I’m not one to quit!"

LG showed up to the July 11 video hearing, during which Lanford ruled that LG could face penalties of $1,000 a day if Storley did not receive his check by Aug. 1, and on July 17, Storley sent SOS a screen shot of the check he'd received two days earlier from LG for $3,489.95.

"Amazing how the threat of a $1,000-per-day penalty moves things along," he quipped. "Just over 13 months after my first call seeking repairs, my ordeal is done."

SOS had contacted LG's media relations folks on March 9 and 15, and Sweatman by email and phone later that same month. There was never a response.

A search of the SOS archives finds five complaints involving LG in the last four years.

