Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Arnold Krubsack is likely taking some comfort in the old adage about lighting never striking twice, given the hassle that ensued after it struck once.

Krubsack, 84, was in the basement office of his Sun Prairie home on Sept. 7, 2021, when "there was a loud bang accompanied by what seemed to be a momentary illumination of the office," he wrote SOS via snail mail on Feb. 28.

He didn't notice any immediate damage other than that his Wi-Fi was down, but the next day he discovered that his 2-year-old electric, self-driving Husqvarna 450XH lawn mower was not working.

He subsequently had Rick DeYoung of Madison's Homesteader's Store collect it for inspection, and DeYoung later told him that the mower and two associated components would need to be replaced, he said, having been damaged beyond repair by what Krubsack assumed was the lighting strike.

Krubsack said he didn't file a claim with State Farm for the mower until August of 2022 because he wasn't aware he could, and then realized he only had a year from the date of the lightning strike to make one.

The next month, State Farm told him he needed to submit further documentation, he said, which he did. Twice it asked him where the mower was, and twice he referred the company to Homesteader's, he said, and he submitted the documentation again after State Farm said it couldn't match the documents with his claim

Attention then turned to Homesteader's, Krubsack said, which according to the adjuster assigned to his case was not responding to State Farm's inquiries. State Farm, Krubsack said, wanted him to take any photos of the equipment and gather any other necessary information from Homesteader's, all of which Krubsack said he tried to do, to no avail.

"We discovered that any attempt for either (the adjuster) or me to contact Rick by phone was met with the same response," Krubsack wrote. "Someone else would answer the phone and, when informed of who the caller was and why he was wanting to speak with Rick, we would be told that Rick was unavailable."

SOS was treated to much the same (non)response from Rick/Homesteader's, and State Farm, too, but after a slew of phone and electronic messages to the adjuster and other State Farm officials finally received a response on March 16 from public affairs employee Kim Kaufman. The company could not discuss "the specifics of a claim due to our privacy policy," she said, but the matter had been "routed to the appropriate area for follow up."

DeYoung, meanwhile, did not respond to messages left at Homesteader's on March 8 and March 15, nor to messages left on the store's website and Facebook page.

Krubsack then emailed SOS on March 22 to say he'd just received a call from a manager at State Farm's Bloomington, Illinois, headquarters, and while the company was again denying his claim due to lack of documentation from DeYoung, it was willing to reconsider "if I can get the equipment back from Rick so that State Farm can examine it.

"So I am going to drive out to Homesteader's this morning to see if I can get the equipment," he said.

The visit was not initially fruitful, as Krubsack said DeYoung refused to return the mower to him and said he was still doing his diagnostics work on the unit but might be able to make a statement to State Farm in a few days that the mower's damage was consistent with a lightning strike.

That statement to State Farm was finally sent, Krubsack said, and on May 3, he said he refiled his claim.

Two weeks later, Krubsack told SOS he'd received a check from State Farm that also reimbursed him for other electrical repairs and equipment damaged in the lightning strike.

"As I know your contacting Rick early on resulted in action on his part, so I suspect your contacting State Farm gave them some incentive to show that they had the customer at heart," he said.

Kaufman declined to comment on the resolution to Krubsack's case, but DeYoung returned SOS' latest message, left May 22, on Thursday, saying it's "not an easy process" to determine what damaged the mower.

"It did take multiple efforts to get it done," he said.

Krubsack said he paid DeYoung more than $500 for those efforts.

Send us an SOS Since September 2007, SOS has helped save Wisconsin State Journal readers more than $225,989.09 and solved hundreds of problems. You can send an SOS using any of these methods: Email: sos@madison.com

Online form: http://go.madison.com/sendSOS

Phone: 608-252-6198

Mail: SOS, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708