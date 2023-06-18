It's not as if Lonnie and Betty Perry left AT&T. They just did what the U.S. Census Bureau says approximately 29,973 other people did in 2021 and left Illinois for the far superior state of Wisconsin.

But maybe there are a lot of Chicago Bears fans at the United States' biggest telecom, because the couple's punishment for abandoning the Land of Lincoln was more than a year's worth of double-billing.

The Perrys, who are in their 80s, moved from Elgin, Illinois, to Madison in December 2021, the couple's daughter, Kim Bangert, told SOS in a May 3 email. Before doing so they canceled their AT&T landline and internet in Illinois and signed up for AT&T internet and cable in Madison, Lonnie said.

And yet "they still receive bills from Illinois," Bangert said — about $100 each month, charged in two-month periods, along with a late payment fee of about $50.

"The first few times they called, spent many hours, to get the bill credited out," Bangert said. "I have helped them on a couple of months as well. Each time we are told that it would be fixed. The bill continues."

SOS laid out the situation in an email to three AT&T email addresses on June 8, and two AT&T public relations officials, Jim Kimberly and Matt Lawson, responded that same day.

"We will escalate internally and keep you posted," said the former.

On June 12, he reported that "this has been resolved."

"We closed the Illinois account as requested and issued credits back to the date of the move," he said. "The customer is satisfied."

On Tuesday, Bangert said her parents had received a voice mail from a "Rochelle" at AT&T.

"Hi Mr. Perry. It's Rochelle from AT&T," Bangert wrote SOS in an email, transcribing the voice mail message. "Following up with you. We were able to get that account disconnected. I was able to go back and look. The account has been adjusted back to zero as of December of 2021."

Lonnie said their most recent bill had been for $265.06, but Rochelle said "the account has been closed out and everything has been taken off."