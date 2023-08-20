Sharon Lombardi's granddaughter did what 4-year-olds will sometimes do with a toy — she broke it.

Not on purpose, of course, did the child drop the Contixo V9 Kids Tablet Lombardi had given her for Christmas, cracking its screen. And while it is perhaps for reasons like this that Contixo's warranty does not cover cracked screens, Lombardi said the company had agreed that for $20, it would send her a replacement screen that she could install herself.

Several months and more than 30 emails later and the screen had yet to arrive at her Portage home, Lombardi, 60, said.

"Now they claim they did not get my money order, which was the only payment they would accept," Lombardi said in a June 16 email. They "offered to send me a used tablet that I can take parts off of. For a fee."

SOS endeavored to help fix the child's toy with a pair of emails to Contixo's sales department on June 19 and June 29, and initially received only automated replies in response.

But a couple of hours after the June 29 email, someone calling itself the "Contixo Customer Support Team" emailed to say, "I think its (sic) great that you are reaching out to us for the consumer Sharon, unfortunately we can only discuss this matter with the consumer."

It further claimed to have an "open ticket with her which we are currently helping her with is all I can tell you."

That's fine, SOS told the team. Given that Lombardi had retained her money-order receipt, SOS could let readers know Contixo apparently had been paid for something it didn't deliver.

"We will look into the issue for Sharon," the team responded on July 10, and a week later, Ria Dela Pena, "the new Customer Support here at Contixo Inc.," emailed to say she'd been calling and emailing Lombardi "to resolve the issues that she’s having with her tablet but haven’t got any response from her."

As proof, she provided a July 11 email to Lombardi in which she apologized for her "inconvenience" and said she had "been working with several past and current customers to provide them resolutions to any issues they previously submitted."

The dam broken, SOS let Lombardi know Contixo was willing to play ball, and on July 19, Lombardi let SOS know that she "was contacted and the issue is being resolved."

In an Aug. 8 phone call, Lombardi said that once Dela Pena got involved, things went smoothly. In fact, rather than send her a new screen, the company sent her a brand-new tablet.

Does her granddaughter like it?

"She loves it," Lombardi said.

