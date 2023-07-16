Beverly Berry's freezer basket is back and her ice maker isn't keeping her and her husband up at night after a boost from SOS spurred Brothers Main to action.

Berry, 83, told SOS on July 10 that she'd purchased a new refrigerator from the appliance retailer's East Side Madison store on June 6. It was delivered June 19.

The idea was to give her old fridge — which she'd also purchased from Brothers Main, about a year ago — to her daughter, but until then it was to remain in the Berrys' garage at their home in the town of Dunn.

Berry said she intercepted the Brothers Main delivery crew just as it was about to load her old fridge onto its truck, reminding them that, for now, it needed to stay in her garage. But shortly thereafter, she discovered that while the crew had redirected the fridge back to her garage, it had taken the unit's freezer basket.

Berry said she made a number of calls to Brothers Main seeking a replacement basket — to no avail.

"They kept saying they couldn't get one for me," she said. "I just couldn't get them to stop dragging their feet."

To make matters worse, the ice-maker in Berry's new fridge — while not hooked up to a water source or making ice — was kicking on in the middle of the night and waking her and her husband. The retailer had told her she could turn it off herself, but she didn't feel that was something she'd be able to do, and the retailer didn't seem willing to do it for her.

"I'm just not up to all this fight," Berry said, "but I do want that basket."

SOS sent emails on July 10 to Brothers Main co-owner Bill Graves and the retailer's customer support address and heard back the same day from customer support manager Roslyn Calloway, who apologized, said "we absolutely can take care of the both of these issues" and promised to call Berry that afternoon.

Indeed she did. And on Thursday evening, a Brothers Main technician turned off the ice-maker. On Friday, a replacement basket was left at her doorstep.

