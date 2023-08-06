It's always wise to keep one's receipts. But maybe the lesson of Roger Kruk's leaky water heater is that even if you don't, hope endures.

Kruk, of Madison, was upfront about the fact that he hadn't retained the receipt for the water heater he purchased at the now-shuttered Sears store, possibly with a Sears credit card, at Madison's West Towne Mall in 2014.

The unit started leaking in May, he told SOS in a July 24 email. After the technician dispatched by Sears declared it unrepairable, he filed a claim on Kruk's behalf with Sears' warranty provider.

"Sears warranty got back to me via e-mail and requested copy of receipt," Kruk said. "I do not have a receipt and was unable to find anyone to talk to about getting a copy of the receipt. ... I did communicate with someone using a live chat and they also said I need a receipt to proceed. I am hoping you can help me with this unfortunate error I made by not keeping my receipt."

As he recalled, the water heater had cost him about $800, "so this is a considerable amount to lose."

SOS wasn't particularly optimistic about being able to help the 75-year-old Kruk. After all, a receipt is a receipt, and if you neglect to hold onto it, it might be unfortunate for you, but it's also not the company's fault.

Luckily for Kruk, Transformco, the company in charge of the now-bankrupt Sears, employs Dana Shoulders, who has been one of the more helpful and knowledgeable public-facing corporate mangers SOS has encountered.

Shoulders, Transformco's manager of escalated and media complaints, responded promptly to SOS' inquiry about Kruk's water heater and explained that the issue was whether she'd be able to use Kruk's phone number to locate his proof of purchase in a database that contains decades-old records but also predates the advent of cell phones and the notion "that a phone number could have a different area code that is not in that zip code."

Kruk's number might have to exactly match the one in the system, because in the case of "a mismatch, it retains the record but the way it does so, makes it so we cannot pull the record up when we search via just an address."

SOS passed along Kruk's phone number and address on July 27 and less than an hour later, Shoulders emailed to say she'd found the transaction and would "contact the water heater team this afternoon to have them start the replacement process."

Kruk said on July 31 that he got a call that day from Transformco saying he would be reimbursed up to $999 for a new water heater. As he'd already purchased a new one in June, he was told to email the company a copy of the receipt for that one — which, perhaps for obvious reasons, he had, in fact, saved.

"I emailed a copy of the receipt," he said. "The one I purchased cost $959 so I expect to receive a check for that amount soon."

Kruk said Transformco told him he'd receive the check within 21 day. SOS told Kruk to feel free to email again if that doesn't happen.

