It was a seat belt that helped protect Kelly Mattingly from serious injury after he and his wife ran into a deer in northern Wisconsin — and a missing seat belt component that kept them from using their car again for more than a year after.

Mattingly, of Janesville, said their 2020 Honda HR-V subcompact sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash near Ashland, but neither he nor his wife was injured.

The car was towed to a nearby dealership recommended by their insurance company, and while most of the repairs were "reportedly complete," Mattingly emailed SOS on July 25, they'd been waiting months for a single part for the driver's side seat belt that they'd been told was on "national back order."

"Honda is either unwilling or unable to manufacture the part," said Mattingly, 64. "In the meantime, we have spent the last year paying for and insuring a vehicle that we cannot drive. I have spoken with a Honda Corp. rep named Donisha on several occasions and been given several different 'ship dates' for the part, only to have them change the date at the last minute."

Mattingly provided SOS with unsigned form emails sent to him by "Honda Customer Service" — one of which said the part would arrive at the dealership for installation on May 28 and another that said there was "no ETA at this time" for when the part would be in.

Honda had earlier promised the part would be ready on April 24 and then on May 2, he said.

SOS contacted Honda corporate and the dealership on July 26 and got a call back from the dealership saying that if the problem was a part on back order, there was nothing it could do.

Honda, however, didn't respond at all until SOS pestered it again on July 31. A day later, Lynn Seely of Honda/Acura Midwest Media Relations, emailed "that Customer Service has reached out to Ms. (sic) Mattingly and left her (sic) a few messages (and) are awaiting a call back from her (sic)."

Honda had indeed left Mattingly one "introductory voicemail," as the company's rep described it, on July 31, Mattingly said, and he and the rep talked the next day.

Mattingly reported on Aug. 21 that the dealership had the car delivered to them on Aug. 19 after the missing part was finally delivered about a week and a half before that. Once that part was installed, mechanics discovered another part was needed, and, luckily, that one was not on back order and it was installed as well.

"The problem was never the place that fixed it," Mattingly said, "but rather Honda and their parts suppliers."

He credited inquiries on his behalf by SOS and a Madison television news program for finally getting the work done.

"They repeatedly referenced being contacted by the media in my communications with them," he said.