It took more than few clicks of the mouse for Amazon to deliver the goods after one of its ubiquitous delivery trucks delivered some damage to Greg Rittman's car.

Rittman emailed SOS on May 16 to say his family's 2017 Subaru Impreza was parked outside their East Side Madison home when it was sideswiped by one of Amazon's trucks on April 8, damaging its left front end.

"The driver got out of their truck, looked at our car, then got back in the truck and drove away," Rittman said, recounting what his neighbor said she saw that day.

Rittman got an estimate for repairing the damage and filed a claim online with Amazon's third-party claims administrator, ARC Claims, for about $2,400, which the insurer paid a couple of weeks later.

But about a week after that, the body shop "started work on the car and found about $1,200 in additional damages caused by the hit and run," Rittman said. So, he uploaded the new estimate into the old claim around May 10, he said, then proceeded to email, call and "chat" online with the insurer, to no avail.

"I have called and emailed Amazon many times but have gotten no response on this," he said.

SOS aimed to flood the Amazon zone with email to five Amazon or Amazon-related addresses on May 22, pleading Rittman's case. As is often the case with large tech companies, there was no response.

So, the email went out again on June 8, along with tweets and Facebook messages aimed at various Amazon accounts, and that triggered a phone message from Amazon public relations employee Alisa Carroll on June 9. She told SOS three days later that ARC was supposed to contact Rittman and she would contact ARC to see what more Rittman might need to do if he had any hope of getting the rest of his claim paid.

SOS relayed all this to Rittnam on June 12 but neither he nor SOS heard boo from Amazon until an electronic check from ARC arrived in Rittman's inbox two days later.

"Wow, very surprising," he said in an email to SOS. "No other note, or anything, just a link to an online check (the same way they paid us the first time) for the remaining amount due to us from the additional work needed on the car, $1,015.17."

Carroll said Amazon was happy to help resolve Rittman's claim but otherwise declined to comment.

