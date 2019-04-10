Road conditions were likely a factor in a Wednesday afternoon two-vehicle crash left that left a man dead and three injured, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
A westbound 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Highway CS lost control and struck a 2014 Buick Regal travelling in the opposite direction at about 4:40 p.m., said Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner. The crash occurred near the intersection with Wilson Road in Dekorra Township, just southwest of Poynette.
A passenger in the Mitsubishi died at the scene. Two other occupants were taken to UW Hospital, Brandner said.
The driver of the Buick was taken to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
On an afternoon with snow and rain, Brandner said road conditions appear to have contributed to the crash. The victims also appeared to have all been wearing seat belts.
Their names were withheld pending family notification.