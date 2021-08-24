Colectivo is set to become the largest unionized café in the U.S. Its owners aren’t pleased.

Milwaukee-based coffee shop chain Colectivo Coffee may soon become the country’s largest unionized café, after newly counted ballots brought the previously tied union vote results to 106 to 99 on Monday.
In response, the chain’s owners took to social media to express their displeasure. In an open letter posted Monday afternoon, they criticized the process and said they were “disappointed," prompting many on the platforms to call the company anti-union and hypocritical.
Employees in all of the chain’s shops — which include locations in the Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago areas — were eligible to cast votes in March, following months of organizing efforts backed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494. The initial vote deadlocked 99 to 99, with the company and the union challenging a total of 16 ballots, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in April.
On Monday, the National Labor Relations Board opened and counted the ballots it had deemed eligible. All were in favor of unionizing.
“Monday was a very good day,” said Dean Warsh, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494. As the name suggests, the union was once focused on organizing electrical workers, but it now includes around 775,000 members in a wide range of fields.
According to Warsh, Colectivo management had alleged problems with the signatures on the backs of two ballot envelopes and said that five ballots should be excluded because the employees announced their resignations before the ballots were counted, but the National Labor Relations Board dismissed those claims.
He doesn’t know exactly how many employees the chain has. He says the count was around 330 when they voted in March, but the company’s open letter refers to 440. Either way, according to research by the international arm of his union, it would be the biggest unionized cafe chain in the country, covering all of the chain’s employees except those in certain management or human resources roles with the power to hire and fire employees. Currently, SPoT Coffee, a chain based in Buffalo, New York, that voted to unionize in 2019, is the largest unionized café. It has around 130 members.
Colectivo's news comes about two years after employees at Madison's Willy Street Co-op voted overwhelmingly to unionize.
But Colectivo’s owners aren’t celebrating. “We are disappointed by this result because a majority of our coworkers did not vote in favor of unionization,” they wrote in a letter posted to Colectivo’s Instagram and Facebook pages Monday.
That fact doesn’t invalidate the results, Warsh said, noting that unlike the public sector union rules created by Wisconsin’s controversial Act 10, which requires that a majority of all employees vote for a union to recertify it, this vote is based only on votes cast. In such a case, a minority of those eligible to vote can still decide an election.
“It’s just like regular elections,” Warsh said, citing the turnout for the November 2020 presidential election, which at around 67% of eligible voters was considered a record high. A minority of the eligible U.S. population routinely selects the president.
In this union vote, 50% plus one of the eligible employees needed to vote in order for the results to count. According to Warsh, about two-thirds of the eligible employees voted, of whom just over half cast ballots in favor of unionizing.
“Anybody who felt strong one way or the other, they voted. The others that didn’t care either way or whatever, they didn't vote,” Warsh said.
The owners, meanwhile, say their employee roster is “dynamic,” noting that some employees who voted for the union had put in their resignations before the voting period ended.
“We don’t think those former coworkers should have been allowed to have a voice in unionization at an organization where they did not intend to work,” the owners wrote.
And the total count of employees has changed too, meaning that the number of employees who voted makes up a smaller share of the workforce.
“Our employee census is dynamic. At final count, less than one third of the eligible co-workers supported the union, and as of today, it is our best estimate that fewer than 100 of our current 440 co-workers voted for this union,” they wrote.
“We will, of course, respect the rules and bargain in good faith.”
The owners’ letter drew a flood of backlash in the comments section. “Wow, sorry to hear that you're against your current & former employees having a collective voice. Way to union bust,” one person wrote.
“I don't understand how you can be against your employees having the ability to collectively bargain for fair wages and working conditions. I mean it's right there in your name!” another wrote. The company’s name means “collective” or “group “ in Spanish.
“You co-opt a leftist aesthetic and corporate name, yet are ‘disappointed’ that your employees want fair wages for their labor,” another wrote. “Wow…you’ve become a union busting coffee collective. Congrats.”
Others asked whether some of the employees who cast the challenged votes might have resigned due to company efforts to discourage workers from unionizing. IBEW Local 494 issued a press release in February accusing the company of “spending thousands of dollars to hold one-sided captive audience meetings” with “union busters” from LRI Consulting Services.
The consulting firm prides itself on helping companies avoid unionization. “We literally wrote the book in countering union organizing campaigns,” the website for LRI Consulting Services states.
The National Labor Relations Board is expected to certify the union by Monday, Warsh said, at which time he will request a list of the company’s hourly employees so that he can notify them of the vote results and seek their input about what they’d like included in their collective bargaining agreement, the contract that will govern their relationship with the company. Then a team of workers will negotiate the terms.
“It’s their contract, not ours,” Warsh said. “We’re just there to help.”
