Cold and dry weather helped Wisconsin farmers do plenty of field work last week, but some areas still had slow going thanks to snow on the ground and fields not totally frozen.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Nov. 18 said there were 5.0 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work, with light precipitation toward the end of the week.
"Muddy fields firmed considerably as the ground started to freeze, particularly in northern Wisconsin," the report said. "However, the frost was still shall in many areas, keeping fields treacherous for heavy machinery and fully-loaded grain wagons."
Snow on the ground hampered combining for some farmers, and partially-frozen ground made it difficult for fall tillage and manure spreading in other areas, the report said.
"We've had very cold temperatures which froze the ground considerably," a Shawano County report said. "This allowed many farmers a chance to run the combines through some fields that were very wet. We were able to get a lot of corn off that would have been almost impossible without the frost."
Corn harvested for grain was 80 percent complete, with the moisture content at 18 percent.
Soybeans were 91 percent harvested, while fall tillage was 58 percent complete.
The winter wheat crop was 88 percent emerged and was rated at 77 percent good to excellent.
"Cold temperatures and no precipitation allowed producers to wrap up soybean harvest, get some corn combined and get some fields worked up," a Calumet County report said. "The upcoming week's forecast looks good for continued progress."
Soil moisture conditions remained on the positive side, with both subsoil and topsoil moisture rated at 99 percent adequate to surplus.